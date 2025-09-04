English Path Officially Launches in Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- English Path (EP), part of GEDU Global Education, has officially launched in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made at the UK-Saudi Arabia GREAT Futures Leadership Summit in London.

EP is one of the world's leading language institutes with campuses across the UK, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

Operating under the Global Institute of Entrepreneurship Training Institute (GIE), which holds a license from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), EP will bring internationally accredited English programs, expert teachers, and strong student support to the Kingdom.

EP CEO Tom Buckley said this is a critical development for the organisation, and establishes EP in what is a high-growth global market.

"EP empowers learners with world-class language education, and we're thrilled to be bringing this offering to Saudi Arabia," said Mr Buckley.

"We at EP and GEDU are also proud to be collaborating with leading Saudi private and government organisations, strengthening our mission to empower learners and contribute to the Vision 2030 goals.

"Vision 2030 places a strong emphasis on education, and we share this ambition to make Saudi Arabia a magnet for education at all levels, and global student mobility.

"The strong collaboration we have seen at the UK-Saudi Arabia GREAT Futures Leadership Summit is critical to future developments across key sectors, and will bring mutual benefits to both the UK and the Kingdom in both the short and long term.

"Our ambition as a group extends beyond just ourselves—we want to partner with other institutions to help them bring their education offerings to the Kingdom, and offer pathway programmes to other universities around the world.

"We look forward to strengthening the relationship further through our work, and extend our thanks to both the Ministry of Investment and TVTC for their unwavering support."

About EP:

At English Path, we're more than a school. We're here to help you discover the world using a common language. Our main goal is teaching languages, and we have different courses designed just for you. We want to give you the tools to talk confidently and succeed in today's diverse world.

Purpose:

To give people the means to communicate with each other in a divided world, bringing people together through language. People who can communicate without barriers are more likely to work and live together harmoniously. That is the reason for English Path's existence.

Vision:

To create the world's most accessible and innovative language and pathway provider that changes lives through education that makes a fundamental difference to living standards.

Mission:

A world in which every person can communicate using a common language removing inequality and creating a level playing field. Courses that stimulate and challenge. Students that learn, excel and grow.

For more information, visit Learn English, French & German Worldwide | EP.

About GEDU:

GEDU Global Education (GEDU) is changing lives through education and making a fundamental difference to living standards and access to learning globally.

We have operations in 15 countries, including the USA, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Ireland and Canada.

We offer a range of educational opportunities—from K12 through Bachelor's and Master's degrees, plus apprenticeships and language schools. Our portfolio has over 75,000 students, covers a wide range of subjects and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

Education is transformative, and this is what drives us.

For more information, visit Home - Gedu Global.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.