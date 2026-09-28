Envision Energy Accelerates the Evolution of Global Wind Technology with DNV Certification for TG Pro

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has received Type Certification from DNV for its TG Pro (EN-206/8.35 60 Hz) wind turbine, marking an important milestone in the collaboration between the two companies and further validating the technical maturity and market readiness of Envision's next-generation wind turbine platform.

The certificate was presented during WindEnergy Hamburg 2026 by Mette Redanz, Vice President of Renewables Certification at DNV, and Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Envision Energy. The ceremony underscored the role of independent certification and industry collaboration in supporting the development of advanced wind technologies.

Since its launch in 2024, the TG Pro (EN-206/8.35 60 Hz) has secured multiple orders in China and international markets and undergone extensive prototype and commercial validation. Built on Envision's Model TG Pro platform, the turbine combines a high-performance turbine architecture, optimized aerodynamic design and intelligent control technologies to improve energy capture and generation efficiency across a broad range of wind conditions.

The TG Pro platform is also designed for long-term reliability, with strengthened key components and engineering solutions tailored to demanding operating environments. Its validation process has included component testing, digital-twin simulation, multi-site prototype operation and commercial deployment, providing a comprehensive basis for evaluating the turbine's performance and reliability. The DNV Type Certification provides independent third-party confirmation that the turbine design meets applicable certification requirements.

"The continued advancement of our next-generation turbine portfolio is built on rigorous validation and real-world application." said Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Envision Energy, "The DNV certification of TG Pro further demonstrates the maturity of the platform and its readiness to serve customers across diverse international markets. As renewable power systems evolve, Envision will continue to advance intelligent, high-performance and reliable turbine technologies for Future Energy Systems, enabling renewable energy to deliver greater value at scale."

"Independent certification provides an important foundation for confidence in wind turbine technology, helping manufacturers, developers and other stakeholders assess the performance, reliability and compliance of new turbine platforms. We are pleased to support Envision through the certification of TG Pro." added Mette Redanz, Vice President of Renewables Certification at DNV.

Beyond TG Pro, Envision is also showcasing its broader wind turbine portfolio at WindEnergy Hamburg 2026. Its EN-156/5.0 MW platform has received a Provisional Type Certificate from Bureau Veritas. The certification process was completed in less than five months, providing independent third-party assessment of the platform's design and technical capabilities as it moves toward broader commercial deployment.

Developed for the Asia-Pacific region, the EN-156/5.0 MW is being deployed at the Manar Wind Power Project in Sri Lanka, representing Envision's first utility-scale wind turbine order in the country. Featuring a 110-meter hub height and enhanced anti-corrosion specifications, the turbine is designed for demanding coastal environments characterized by high salinity and humidity. The combination of international certification and real-world project deployment demonstrates the platform's focus on reliability and environmental adaptability, supporting its application in Sri Lanka and other markets across the region.

Together, the two certification milestones demonstrate Envision's continued focus on rigorous engineering, independent validation and market-specific product development. Through collaboration with leading international certification bodies and customers across diverse markets, Envision is advancing wind turbine technologies that combine performance, reliability and adaptability for the evolving global energy system.

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