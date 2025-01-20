European Media Delegation Explores GAC, Experiencing the Charm of Chinese Innovation

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 13–16, GAC International hosted a media tour for representatives from Germany, Portugal, Finland, Poland, and Greece at its Guangzhou headquarters. The visit highlighted GAC's advanced R&D capabilities, extensive supply chain, and world-class manufacturing. Media visited the GAC R&D Center to explore breakthroughs in new energy vehicles, intelligent connectivity, and lightweight design, including cutting-edge battery and electric drive technologies.

The group also toured the GAC AION factory, the world's first NEV Lighthouse Factory, which integrates smart robotics, digital management, and rigorous quality control to ensure zero-defect production. Key technologies such as the Magazine Battery, super-fast charging, and Quark Electric Drive demonstrated GAC's innovative edge. A test ride in the HYPTEC SSR electric supercar demonstrated its exceptional performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.9 seconds.

During the test drive, the media had the chance to experience flagship models such as the AION V, AION UT, AION Y, HYPTEC HT, GAC ES9, and GAC E9. Guided by professional instructors, they experienced the vehicles' impressive acceleration, handling, and smart features. The AION V, a global strategic model set to launch in Europe, was praised for its smooth performance and advanced technology.

At a group discussion, GAC executives, included Wei Haigang, President of GAC International, Zhang Fan, Vice President of GAC R&D Center, Thomas Schemera, Global COO of GAC International, along with experts in autonomous driving, intelligent connectivity, and battery technology, engaged with European media to share insights into market strategies, product plans, and localization efforts. GAC reiterated its commitment to expanding its presence in Europe through sustainable innovation, premium service, and local partnerships.

Following the launch of its European market plan at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, GAC has confidently advanced its international expansion. The recent invitation for European media to visit its headquarters reflects this commitment. Guided by the vision of "In Europe, for Europe," GAC is steadily expanding its presence in the European EV market with high-quality products, comprehensive channels, and dedicated technical support. Under the philosophy of "Top-tier Quality, Pioneering Technology," GAC plans to bring the global strategic model AION V to multiple European countries this year. Staying true to its principles of "Customer First, Service First," GAC continues to strengthen its product and brand presence in Europe, delivering smarter, higher-quality, and more tailored mobility solutions for global consumers.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601613/VIDEO.mp4