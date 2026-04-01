Evolveum Tackles IGA Application Onboarding at Gartner IAM Summit and Hosts The 2nd Annual MidPoint Community Meetup

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a showcase at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2026 in London, Evolveum, the company behind midPoint, the leading open-source Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform, is reflecting on the shift toward open-source identity security.

At the summit, Chief Product Officer Pavol Mederly presented 'The Hidden cost of slow application onboarding in IGA,' addressing a key challenge organizations face — the time and complexity of connecting business applications to IGA platforms. Mederly introduced midPilot, Evolveum's AI-powered onboarding assistant built into midPoint, which automates configuration and mapping, reducing deployment timelines and lowering total cost of ownership.

"The engagement at the event confirms that the market is exhausted by the complexity of application onboarding in IGA," said Mederly. "MidPilot demonstrates that identity security can be both scalable and rapid when you leverage the flexibility of open source."

The summit also highlighted a broader market shift: organizations are increasingly moving away from proprietary IGA solutions due to digital sovereignty concerns, including vendor lock-in, data residency, and the need for transparency over critical identity infrastructure.

"We are seeing a fundamental change in how organizations evaluate identity security investments," added Mederly. "Sovereignty over your identity infrastructure is no longer a nice-to-have; it is a strategic requirement."

Save the Date: 2nd Annual MidPoint Community Meetup

Building on this momentum, Evolveum invites the community to the 2nd Annual MidPoint Community Meetup, taking place 12–15 May 2026 in Prague. The event brings together identity professionals, midPoint community and Evolveum team for hands-on learning and knowledge sharing.

The event is designed for attendees at all levels and will feature practical sessions on identity governance strategy, real-world midPoint deployments, and the latest platform developments, including midPilot.

"While the Gartner Summit allowed us to share the 'why' of modern IGA, our community meetup is where we show the 'how'," said Mederly.

Registration is open at: evolveum.com/events/mcm2026

About Evolveum

Evolveum is an EU-owned company behind midPoint, a leading open source IGA suite recognized by Gartner and KuppingerCole. MidPoint gives organizations control, visibility, and efficiency to reduce identity risk, simplify compliance, and modernize identity operations.

MidPilot, its AI assistant for rapid application onboarding, is supported by the European Union's Next Generation EU program and Slovakia's Research and Innovation Authority (VAIA).

For more information, visit www.evolveum.com

Contact:Anna Ogurekova, Head of BDEvolveuminfo@evolveum.com

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