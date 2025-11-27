Farizon Establishes European Spare Parts Warehouse, Opening a New Chapter in European Logistics

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 24th, 2025, in London, UK, Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon), Duvenbeck Logistics Group, and AGN LEANWAY International Logistics Co. Ltd, which is affiliated to Amass Group, officially entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in London, to promote mutually beneficial development in European logistics operations. The agreement was signed by Cook XUE, CEO of Farizon International Company, Marco Nazzari-CCO of Duvenbeck, and Peter Wenren, Chairman of AGN Leanway on behalf of their respective companies. The signing ceremony was attended and witnessed by Mike Fan, CEO of Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, and other senior executives from the three companies. According to the cooperation agreement, the three parties will jointly establish a Farizon spare parts warehouse in Europe and sell Farizon vehicle spare parts to Farizon dealers within the coverage area. "The establishment of the European spare parts warehouse is a milestone that underlines the strength of our long-standing logistics expertise and European network. Together with Farizon and Amass, we will ensure reliable and efficient spare parts supply for customers across Europe, creating real added value in the market," states Marco Nazzari, Chief Commercial Officer of Duvenbeck Group. The three parties announced plans to deepen the cooperation to drive Farizon's sustained growth and market presence in Europe.

Cook Xue, CEO of Farizon International, stated: "The establishment of the European spare parts warehouse is a concrete action reflecting our long-term commitment to the European market. The establishment of a local spare parts warehouse will enable us to respond to customer needs more quickly and efficiently, thereby delivering higher-quality after-sales service. This initiative not only provides robust support for our existing customers but also strengthens the foundation for our further expansion into the European market."

With the signing and construction of the European spare parts warehouse, Farizon Auto's presence in the region has become more comprehensive. In the future, Farizon Auto will continue to deepen cooperation with international partners, continuously innovate and optimize products and services, provide customers with higher-quality and more efficient new energy commercial vehicle solutions, and contribute to the development of green logistics and sustainable transportation in Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833484/PR_Photo_1.jpg

