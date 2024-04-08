Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 16:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Financial Release: JOY GROUP's 2023 Revenue Highlights a 48% Growth to reach US$360M, Ranking as the Top 2 China Domestic Color Cosmetics Company

08 aprile 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co., Ltd. ("JOY GROUP") has unveiled its financial outcomes for the 2023 fiscal year. The Group surpassed total retail sales of US$450M (RMB 3B), accompanied by a revenue milestone of US$360M (RMB 2.61B), showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 48% (excluding René Furterer). JOY GROUP now ranks No.2 among Chinese domestic players in color cosmetics, reinforcing its leading position within the industry.

This achievement marks another year of JOY GROUP's sustained double-digit growth with healthy profitability, which has set JOY GROUP on the path to becoming one of China's most rapidly expanding cosmetics companies.

JOY GROUP is a multi-brand beauty company on a mission to "Create a world of beauty that brings joy to everyone." Comprising three major brands – JUDYDOLL, JOOCYEE, and René Furterer (China operations) – the Group's product offerings cover various beauty sectors, including color cosmetics, hair, and scalp care. JOY GROUP was included in the esteemed WWD Beauty Inc. Top 100 list in 2022, claiming the 86th position.

In 2023, JUDYDOLL alone recorded an annual revenue of US$232M (RMB 1.67B), marking a robust year-on-year growth of 66%. Meanwhile, JOOCYEE achieved an annual revenue of US$130M (RMB 940M), reflecting its year-on-year increase of over 25%.

Moreover, in October 2023, JOY GROUP forged a strategic partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories. Commencing January 1, 2024, JOY GROUP assumed responsibility for all operations of the premium hair and scalp care brand " René Furterer " in China, showcasing its ambition to establish a leading presence in the hair care market.

JOY GROUP now manages an extensive network including flagship stores in major e-commerce platforms, over 50 offline boutiques, and a nationwide presence in over 10,000 offline color cosmetic stores across China. Additionally, with its wholly owned cosmetics factory and laboratories, JOY GROUP boasts the capabilities of a full turn-key supply chain, including research & development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales.

Allan Liu, President of JOY GROUP, affirmed the group's unwavering commitment to its globalization strategy. Since 2020, JOY GROUP has actively expanded its reach into overseas markets, gaining significant traction in Japan and ASEAN markets. The GROUP aims to further extend its presence to high-growth potential markets such as Australia, Canada, and the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381130/JOY_GROUP_Multi_brand_Portfolio.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/financial-release-joy-groups-2023-revenue-highlights-a-48-growth-to-reach-us360m-ranking-as-the-top-2-china-domestic-color-cosmetics-company-302110381.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Economia_E_Finanza ICT Moda Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Shanghai Juyi Cosmetics Co. Ltd. Group surpassed total Shanghai Shi revenue Highlights
Vedi anche
Stellantis, Tajani: "Ha vincoli di coscienza, investa in Italia"
Fiorella Mannoia compie 70 anni: da Cortellesi a Turci, gli auguri di amici e colleghi - Video
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza