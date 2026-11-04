Fotona Appoints Miha Debelak as Vice President, EMEA General Manager to Accelerate Regional Growth

Experienced healthcare executive joins Fotona to drive strategic expansion across direct and distributor markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotona, a global leader in laser-based medical and aesthetic technology, today announced the appointment of Miha Debelak as Vice President, EMEA General Manager, effective November 1, 2026. Reporting directly to President and CEO Jeff Duchemin, Debelak will lead commercial operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, overseeing Fotona's direct entities and distributor markets throughout the region.

The newly created role reflects Fotona's continued investment in leadership as the company builds on increasing demand for its medical and aesthetic technologies across EMEA and advances its long-term growth strategy.

Debelak brings more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, having held senior commercial and operational roles at Baxter, and most recently Vantive, following earlier experience in Bayer. Throughout his career, he has led multi-country organizations, driven business transformation, and delivered strong results across diverse European healthcare markets.

"EMEA is an important region in Fotona's long-term growth strategy, and Miha's appointment reflects our commitment to investing in the leadership needed to support our next phase of growth," said Jeff Duchemin, President and CEO of Fotona. "His deep healthcare industry experience, commercial expertise, and proven ability to lead international organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen customer partnerships and build on the momentum we have established across the region."

"Fotona has earned a strong reputation for innovation, clinical excellence, and customer partnership, supported by a solid foundation across EMEA," said Miha Debelak. "I am excited to join the company and work alongside our teams, customers, and partners to build on that success and help to advance Fotona's growth throughout the region."

The appointment underscores Fotona's continued focus on investing in the people, capabilities, and partnerships that support sustainable growth worldwide.

About FotonaFotona is a globally recognized leader in innovative energy-based systems for medical and aesthetic applications. With more than 60 years of laser expertise, Fotona serves healthcare professionals in over 100 countries through a combination of direct operations and distribution partners, delivering advanced technology laser and magnetic device solutions across aesthetics, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, surgery, and other medical specialties.

Media ContactErika Siemaskofotona@facteurpr.com

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