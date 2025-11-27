circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

FUN88 Launches Big Black Friday Campaign - Huge Discounts and Massive Savings

27 novembre 2025 | 10.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN88is excited to announce the most awaited promotion of the year, the [BLACK FRIDAY] – MASSIVE DISCOUNTS, MEGA DEALS. All members will have access to huge discounts, exclusive bonuses, and surprise rewards for a wide range of products.

FUN88's Black Friday Promotion Details:

FUN88's Black Friday Promotionoffers unique opportunities for members to earn rewards and enjoy unbeatable savings:

I) Special Mission: Members can make a deposit on Black Friday to unlock a surprise bonus ranging from 18 to 8,888 Bonus Points. To claim, they can visit the 'Reward Center' and check the 'Special Mission' section to complete the mission (*Terms apply).

II) Rewards Page: Members can enjoy 80% off on all listed Free Cash Rewards when redeeming points. Members can simply head over to the 'Reward Center' and check the 'Awards' section to redeem Black Friday Points (*Terms apply).

This special event gives FUN88 members the chance to earn bonus points, save on products, and enjoy surprise rewards. Whether it's earning bonuses or making big savings, there's something for everyone. New members can join FUN88 today to take part and claim these great deals. Those interested can visit the Reward Lobby to enjoy instant bonuses and massive 80% discounts.

FUN88provides a seamless experience with easy login and secure registration through the FUN88 app and website. If there are any questions or issues, customer support is available 24/7 to assist members. Those interested can join today and enjoy a safe, secure, and rewarding gaming experience.

About FUN88

FUN88 is a top innovator in online gaming, setting the highest standards for fun and security. The platform partnered with global sports stars like football legend Iker Casillas and was the official Asian partner of Newcastle United FC. FUN88 is strongly committed to safety, protecting user data, and offering top service in a secure environment. With a great mix of games and promotions, FUN88 delivers a trustworthy and rewarding experience for every member.

Contact:

FUN88 Website: https://global.fun88.com/ Email: cs.thai@fun88.comcs.viet@fun88.com 

Facebook: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialfbhttps://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialfbYouTube: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88officialyt | https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialytInstagram: https://global.f88.uk/th-fun88official-ighttps://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88official-ig

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832740/FUN88_Black_Friday.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707566/FUN88_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fun88-launches-big-black-friday-campaign---huge-discounts-and-massive-savings-302627454.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bruxelles promuove la Manovra - Video
News to go
Passaporti, novità nei pagamenti dal primo dicembre - Video
Ue, Zingaretti: "Ci sono due maggioranze" - Video
News to go
Rifiuti, nel 2025 spesa media di 340 euro
News to go
Reato di femminicidio, la Camera vota all'unanimità: è legge
News to go
APE Sociale 2025: domande entro il 30 novembre
news to go
Elezioni, 12 le Regioni in mano al centrodestra: i risultati
Il ministro Tajani in missione a Riad, videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Sciopero generale il 28 novembre, chi si ferma venerdì
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, urne aperte fino alle 15 in Campania, Puglia e Veneto
Ornella Vanoni, l'omaggio di Fazio a Che tempo che fa - Video
Vanoni, sfilata di artisti e oltre 5mila persone a camera ardente - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza