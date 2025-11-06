Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. Announces UNITY-2 Construction Milestone and Corporate Growth

CHALK RIVER, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Fuel Cycles (FFC), a Canadian company headquartered in Chalk River, Ontario, is pleased to announce several major developments marking the next phase of its growth.

Construction of UNITY-2 Begins

FFC has officially entered the construction phase of UNITY-2, its flagship project at the Chalk River Laboratories. Construction crews have mobilized to begin dismantling legacy equipment, clearing space for facility upgrades and the installation of UNITY-2 process systems. UNITY-2 represents the world's most advanced fusion fuel cycle system — designed to de-risk key technologies, serve as a research and development platform, train the next generation of fusion professionals, and provide fusion-like prototypic conditions essential to nearly all fusion energy concepts under development worldwide.

UNITY-2 remains on track to start commissioning in 2026.

Corporate Growth and Global PartnershipsFrom its origins as a small team of trailblazers, FFC has evolved into a dynamic company serving trusted public and private clients across the globe. The company is expanding its strategic partnerships in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, and Canada, strengthening its role as a leader in the emerging fusion supply chain.

Expanding Canadian PresenceAs FFC scales up operations, it continues to deepen its engagement with the Canadian supply chain — targeting over 60% local procurement for major components in UNITY-2. The company is also strengthening relationships with government, private sector, and Indigenous partners. Reflecting this growth, FFC has expanded into new offices in Ottawa.

Leadership and Team GrowthFFC continues to build a world-leading workforce, steadily expanding its team and further integrating new talent into a global network of experts and collaborators. Building on this momentum, FFC is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Cloutier as Chief Operating Officer.

He joins Co-CEOs Ian Castillo and Yuhei Nozoe, along with Sam Suppiah and Christian Day, in leading the company through its next phase of growth.

Together, FFC's in-house team now exceeds 20 professionals, supported by a broader network of over 80 highly qualified personnel from its parent companies, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Kyoto Fusioneering.

Public-Private Collaboration and Future OutlookFFC exemplifies the strength of Canada's public-private innovation ecosystem. The company has benefited from strong support from the Government of Canada, through Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), and continues to expand international alliances across government, industry, and academia.

As FFC advances its mission, the company remains committed to sharing updates on its exciting journey toward enabling the global fusion energy revolution.

About FFC

Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. (FFC) is a joint venture between two of the world's leading fusion service providers – Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and Kyoto Fusioneering (KF). Founded in 2024, FFC combines over 70 years of tritium research and management expertise with the nimble, customer-focused approach of a start-up.

At Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc., we provide end-to-end solutions to deliver performance-driven fuel cycle systems. From design to full operations, our systems are built to boost fuel efficiency, reduce tritium inventory, and maximize heat transfer for power conversion—enabling safe, high-performance, and cost-effective fusion energy solutions.

For more information on FFC's activities, please visit www.ffc.inc.

FFC Contact: Denys Elliot, Business Development Lead, 1-613-639-2201, info@ffc.inc

