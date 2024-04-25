Galaxy Macau, the World's Leading Luxury Integrated Resort, Announces Asia's Most Anticipated New Hotel, Created in Partnership with the Best Hotel Brand in the World: Capella Hotels and Resorts

MACAU, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Entertainment Group, market leaders in bringing to life unparalleled hospitality partnerships with the world's leading hotel brands, announces a landmark tie-up with Capella Hotels and Resorts - named Best Hotel Brand in the world by Travel + Leisure Magazine in 2023. Galaxy Macau, which boasts the most FORBES 5-Star Hotel honors under one roof in the world, maintaining its position as the top integrated resort globally, will be home to the first Capella property in The Greater Bay Area. Opening in mid- 2025, the uniquely authentic Capella brand of hospitality will join the world's largest collection of nine high-end hotels under one roof and redefine Macau's offering of ultra-luxury experiences.

"We are thrilled to create this magnificent embodiment of ultra-luxury 21st-century hospitality in partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts. This collaboration aligns with our strategic growth plan to establish unique flagship properties within the Galaxy Macau integrated resort and beyond," says Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group. "We are honored that the globally acclaimed Capella Hotels and Resorts has chosen to partner with us, enabling the world's most discerning guests to forge new and authentic connections with Macau - a global arts and entertainment hub with a rich cultural history and gateway to the Greater Bay Area. As the newest addition to our integrated luxury destination, Capella at Galaxy Macau represents our continued commitment to delivering unparalleled experiential luxury to our international guests in Macau."

Reflecting Galaxy's signature golden allure, Capella at Galaxy Macau is a gilded mansion in Asia's cultural hub. The 17-storey hotel offers 36 Sky Villas and 57 Suites. Designed by the renowned Paris-based firm Moinard Bētaille, the interiors draw inspiration from the jungle, and Macau's lush green hills. Each Sky Villa features a light-filled balcony with a transparent infinity-edge pool, outdoor lounge, sunroom, and hidden winter garden, providing guests with a serene nature experience year-round. The luxurious villas invite socializing and have amenities such as a butler pantry, a karaoke room with a cigar butler and premium collection, a private cocktail bar, and a games lounge. Suites are awe-inspiring, featuring private plunge pools and balconies with panoramic views of Macau's architecture.

Bruno Moinard and Claire Bētaille of Moinard Bētaille reflect on their design, stating, "Galaxy Entertainment Group granted us the exceptional freedom to conceptualize Capella at Galaxy Macau. Macau's adventurous spirit and rich history inspired our tropical jungle theme, evoking feelings of generosity and modernity, punctuated by delightful surprises for guests. A central element of this project is our profound connection with water, inviting guests to imagine themselves suspended in their glistening pool."

Moinard Bētaille is known for its distinctive approach to French luxury and exquisite craftsmanship. It has created storied interiors for the world's leading luxury brand boutiques, including global flagships for Cartier, Breitling, and Audemars Piguet.

Globally acclaimed for category defining quality, exceptional service and authentically connecting insightful guests to the unique locations of its properties, Capella Hotels and Resorts promises to bring a new level of elegant luxury in Macau.

The new property at Galaxy Macau will present a bold new take on Capella's signature Living Room, solidifying the property's role as the cultural hub for meaningful dialogues and expressions. 'Pony & Plume' will house a members-only lounge designed by Hong Kong interior design legend Albert Kwan, who has created spaces steeped in colonial Chinoiserie, including Hong Kong's China Club and Cipriani, London'sChina Tang, as well as emporia across Asia. Plume is the 'whisper-only' name of a hidden invitation-only terrace for serious aficionados, whilst a display feature allows a peek at treasures including curios from a private collection that incorporates antiques, art and even notable gifts blessed by historical icons such as El Commandante himself.

Inspired by the game of equestrian polo, the Moinard Bētaille designed bar at Capella at Galaxy Macau will feature a unique collection of rare and limited-edition whiskies. A curated program of Japanese whiskies of provenance, in collaboration with a differentiated selection of whisky producers, will cement the singular offering.

To provide an unmatched guest experience in Macau, Capella at Galaxy Macau will collaborate with thought leaders in art and gastronomy. This collaboration includes curating a diverse art collection, as well as partnering with Hong Kong's culinary star, Asia's 50 Best and Michelin-starred Chef and Krug Ambassade Vicky Cheng to create a memorable epicurean experience.

Chef Cheng's first fine-dining international eatery is set to be the region's most anticipated new opening in 2025, and Capella at Galaxy Macau will offer guests exclusive access to his proprietary restaurant concept, which celebrates the best of homegrown talent in the Greater Bay Area in collaboration with Hong Kong interior design tour de force, Joyce Wang.

In 2024 alone, Cheng's meteoric ascent has seen him garner a trio of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 awards, ranking him fifth in the region for his Hong Kong restaurant Wing, and securing Cheng the accolade of Highest Climber Award. Cheng's proprietary Macau concept will celebrate the coming together of cultures, representing the convergence of East and West that he alludes to in his cooking, and will be enhanced by an intimate setting designed to allow guests to interact directly with his culinary expertise, conceptualized by the award-winning Hong Kong interior designer Joyce Wang.

Chef Vicky Cheng expresses his excitement about his eagerly awaited new independent restaurant concept: "I'm thrilled to showcase the distinctive ingredients and rich heritage of the Pearl River Delta in my fresh and independent concept at Capella Galaxy Macau. I look forward to presenting my refined, innovative take on French-meets-Chinese flavors and techniques with an experimental twist at the first outpost to bring my signature fine-dining concept onto international turf."

Renowned interior design virtuoso Joyce Wang, of Joyce Wang Studio, shares her perspective: "Understanding Vicky Cheng's passion for foraging and exploration has influenced our choice of materials, textures, and the fluid architectural forms of the space. We have emphasized the kitchen as the heart of the dining experience, and our design aims to gently blur the line between guest and chef, inviting guests to immerse themselves in Chef Vicky's intimate culinary ritual."

In addition, Capella at Galaxy Macau will feature a signature all-day dining restaurant, further amplifying the exclusive array of authentic gastronomic experiences for diners in Macau.

"Capella at Galaxy Macau signifies a pivotal moment for Capella Hotels and Resorts as we expand into The Greater Bay Area," says Evan Kwee, Vice Chairman of Capella Hotel Group. "Through our partnership with Galaxy Entertainment Group, we are excited to introduce travelers to Macau's rich cultural heritage, delivering thoughtful and enriching experiences while fostering meaningful connections with the local community."

Underscoring the rich cultural heritage and Asian heart core to Galaxy Entertainment Group's unique values and leading market positioning, Capella at Galaxy Macau represents the latest iteration of Galaxy Macau's commitment to creating outstanding experiences at the integrated resort. According to Francis Lui, Vice Chairman, Galaxy Entertainment Group, "Galaxy Macau continues to stand out from its competitors as we bring the world's leading brands to Macau at our renowned integrated resort. Within our differentiated and growing portfolio, Capella at Galaxy Macau is the latest innovative beacon for the ultra-luxury Galaxy lifestyle, dedicated to defining a new era of exceptional hospitality on the global stage."

For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com

— End ─

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

ABOUT CAPELLA HOTELS AND RESORTS

The Capella Hotels and Resorts constellation consists of properties located in Singapore, Sydney, Ubud, Bangkok, Hanoi, Shanghai, and Hainan. Future openings include exciting destinations such as Japan, Taipei, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. The exceptional hospitality brand, taking its name from the brightest star of the Auriga constellation, shines a spotlight on local heritage, culture and community whilst crafting authentic guests' experiences with the highest level of personalised service and combining a legacy of thoughtful design.

In 2023, Capella was named the Best Hotel Brand in the Travel + Leisure 'World's Best Awards'. Capella Bangkok and Capella Singapore earned the distinction of being included in the debut line-up of The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023. Capella Hotels and Resorts is a member of DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme representing a collection of 40 independent hotel brands over 100 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit capellahotels.com IG: capellahotels FB: capellahotels

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397520/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397521/Capella_at_Galaxy_Macau_features_an_infinity_edge_pool_in_each_of_the_36_Sky_Villas_designed_by_Moin.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397522/4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397523/5.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397524/2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397407/GM4C_Logo.jpg