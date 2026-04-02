Global AI Innovators Welcomed as WAIC Opens Applications for 2026 SAIL Award With $280,000+ Prize Pool

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) has officially opened global applications for the 2026 SAIL Award (Super AI Leader), its highest distinction. Transphere Consulting has been appointed as the official overseas recruitment partner to coordinate international nominations and guide global AI teams through the application process.

As AI transitions from experimental research to industrial integration, the SAIL Award recognizes projects that demonstrate both technological excellence and real-world scalability in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and urban infrastructure.

The 2026 edition features a prize pool exceeding USD $280,000. Beyond financial rewards, winners gain:

Since 2018, the SAIL Award has attracted over 4,500 submissions from 20+ countries and regions. Past winners include Siemens, MindRank, Insilico Medicine, and Ant Group.

At WAIC 2025, the conference welcomed more than 1,500 participants from over 70 countries and regions, including 12 Turing Award and Nobel Prize laureates, over 80 academicians, and more than 200 industry leaders, reinforcing its role as a global platform for AI innovation and governance dialogue.

Evaluation Framework

Projects are assessed across four dimensions:

Unlike awards focus on model performance or theoretical advancement, SAIL emphasizes deployment readiness and ecosystem integration, serving as a benchmark for AI operating in complex, real-world systems.

How to Apply

Applications are now open to AI founders, research institutions, and enterprises worldwide. To ensure high-quality participation, Transphere Consulting will conduct initial screenings. Selected candidates will receive an exclusive invitation code to the official SAIL portal.

About WAIC

World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) is one of the most influential AI events within the global tech, science, and industry ecosystem. WAIC's goal is to engage global audiences interested in AI advancement and advocate for more multilateral cooperation with stakeholders in the global AI ecosystem.

About Transphere Consulting

Transphere Consulting is an international consulting firm supporting technology-driven enterprises in global expansion and ecosystem integration, with a focus on artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, and sustainable innovation.

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