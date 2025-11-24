circle x black
Goeroptics Debuts High-Precision 3D Printing and Visual Inspection Solutions at Formnext 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goeroptics made its debut at Formnext 2025 on November 18 in Frankfurt, and showcased innovative DLP 3D printing light engine modules and industrial laser modules, delivering high-performance solutions for 3D printing and industrial manufacturing sectors.

New-Generation DLP 0.78″ UV DMD 3D Printing Light Engine Module 

DLP 3D printing technology, based on digital light processing principle, enables high-precision manufacturing of complex parts while reducing material waste. Leveraging its extensive expertise in optical solutions, Goeroptics launches its new DLP 0.78″ UV DMD 3D printing light engine module. The module incorporates TI's latest DLP® DMD chip and delivers multiple breakthroughs:

3D Visual Solutions

Goeroptics showcased 3D scanning and industrial laser technologies:

Since 2017, Goeroptics has been developing DLP light engine, micro-nano optics and laser technologies, as well as establishing end-to-end capabilities from R&D to mass production. Moving forward, Goeroptics will continue to deepen its focus on core optical components for additive manufacturing and industrial machine vision, driving the upgrade of smart manufacturing.

