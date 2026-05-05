GoodWe introduces Warm Home All-in-One Solution to UK while biggest home upgrade plan in British history rolls out

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe presented their Warm Home All-in-One Solution at a launch event in London, welcoming nearly 150 industry leaders and market experts for an evening of insights and exchange. The solution integrates solar, storage, EV charging, heating and smart energy management into one unified system, helping homeowners to access clean energy more easily while reducing energy costs.

"The UK Warm Homes Plan sets a clear direction: to transform households into active energy units. This means homes are no longer just consuming energy but also producing and managing it. This is what we call Energy Prosumers." shared by Daniel Huang, Founder & CEO of GoodWe, in his keynote speech.

PV + Storage in Matured Market with Favourable Conditions

"Demand for residential solar in the UK is growing", said Markus A.W. Hoehner, Founder & CEO of the EUPD Group. "The market is structurally aligned for accelerated uptake of solar PV and battery storage. We see this trend being reinforced by installer behaviour, with nearly all providers offering bundled PV and storage solutions as a standard residential package in the UK."

The UK government announced the £15 billion Warm Homes Plan in January 2026, targeting upgrades to up to 5 million homes by 2030. Approximately £5 billion is allocated to fully funded upgrade packages for low-income households, while a combination of subsidised zero- and low-interest loans and investment mechanisms will support broader household adoption of solar PV, batteries, and heat pumps.

GoodWe's Warm Home All-in-One Solution

With their Warm Home All-in-One Solution including Photovoltaic Building Materials (PVBM), inverter and storage system such as ESA series, EV charger, heat pump, and smart management, GoodWe addresses the key needs of the UK residential solar market. The system allows for a 70% self-consumption rate, substantially reducing the energy bill as well as emissions.

To adapt to different local housing conditions, the company also offers a compact micro-storage solution for social housing and houses with limited space, enabling them to access clean energy with minimal effort.

GoodWe introduced their "One System, One Supplier, One Service" approach during the event. With one brand behind the entire solution, this means a simpler installation process and fewer compatibility concerns for installers. For homeowners, it means a smoother experience and a more reliable system. In the meantime, service becomes clear and standardised.

ESA Energy Storage System at the core

The center of this solution is the ESA All-in-One energy storage system, combining a solar PV inverter with modular batteries and an intelligent energy management system. Designed under GoodWe's "4S System" concept: silent, smart, secure, and simple, the ESA series is designed to deliver both performance and user-centric experience.

With noise as a major concern for the integration of technology in residential spaces, GoodWe pointed out that even their 3-phase ESA models manage to run as low as 30dB* (*5~8kW｜at 25°C ambient) operating noise. This is achieved through custom low-noise fans, real-time adaptation to operating conditions and ultra silent mode that can be activated by the user.

Industry's First White Paper on PV + ESS Acoustic Performance

During the event, GoodWe, in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland, released a white paper on PV and ESS acoustic performance, which provides technical insights into noise optimisation in residential adoption and beyond. As the industry's first white paper dedicated to noise reduction in PV and energy storage systems, it aims to advance low-noise standards across the sector and improve user experience.

"Clearer industry standards around noise are needed for residential energy storage systems. This would help define acceptable noise thresholds and ensure that systems are designed to minimise disturbances in densely populated areas," shared Aditya Lyer, Key Account Manager at TÜV Rheinland, during the event.

Compatibility with Leading Smart Tariffs

At the launch event in London, GoodWe and Kraken held a signing ceremony honouring their new partnership. The smart features of the ESA Series devices also include Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Energy Management System (EMS) compatibility. In the UK market, GoodWe have successfully completed system compatibility and integration with Kraken, the technology platform behind Octopus Energy's smart tariffs.

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