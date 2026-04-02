Gstarsoft Showcases Integrated CAD + BIM Solutions at BIM World Paris 2026

PARIS, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIM World Paris 2026 officially opened today. Gstarsoft is exhibiting jointly with ASSE, its official distributor in France, at Booth D58 & E59. The company presented its full range of open CAD and BIM solutions. These innovations are tailored to European design workflows to strengthen its strategic footprint.

The two-day event at Paris Porte de Versailles brings together over 260 exhibitors. It attracts nearly 10,000 AEC professionals worldwide. Gstarsoft's booth garnered strong interest for its integrated digital portfolio. These products offer high compatibility, stable performance, and flexible deployment.

Richard Li, CEO of Gstarsoft's BIM Business Unit, stated: "Gstarsoft has built an integrated CAD & BIM ecosystem. Our proprietary technologies enable a continuous digital design environment. Practical AI features, including AI rendering and multimodal human-AI interaction, will be key to our products, providing moderate efficiency gains to help customers deliver projects seamlessly."

Product Highlights

Visitors gained hands-on experience via interactive labs. They explored how GstarCAD and GstarBIM overcome digital transformation barriers through lightweight performance.

Local practitioners noted that high compatibility reduces tool-switching costs. AI features streamline repetitive tasks. The lightweight design matches the hardware of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Global Footprint

William Wang, Overseas Sales Director, said: "The European market values technological flexibility. We deliver interoperable solutions for real-world workflows. Our collaboration with ASSE keeps us close to local customer needs."

Jérôme Fauconnet, President of ASSE, added: "We chose Gstarsoft for its stable core technologies. Their features meet the French AEC sector's need for affordable and compliant tools. We will drive local implementation and technical support."

Gstarsoft reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Europe. The French engineering sector faces challenges like fragmented workflows and high RE2020 compliance costs. Local firms confirmed that Gstarsoft's flexible deployment improves efficiency without disrupting existing workflows.

Gstarsoft's products serve over 100 million users in more than 110 countries. Its participation in BIM World Paris underscores its dedication to the European market. By combining compatible solutions with local support, Gstarsoft helps AEC professionals advance digital collaboration.

About Gstarsoft

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., established in 2001, is a leading provider of R&D-focused industrial software. With a mission to be "customer-centric - making design more efficient, collaboration smoother, and value sustainable," the company is committed to becoming a world-class, product-innovation-driven industrial software provider, delivering a full spectrum of solutions including 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM, and cloud-based CAD. Currently, Gstarsoft's products and services cover more than 110 countries, with a cumulative global user base exceeding 100 million.

About ASSE

ASSE is Gstarsoft's official partner in France, with extensive experience in the French HVAC and construction engineering sectors. It possesses deep expertise in local French building regulations, market demands and practical industry pain points. ASSE focuses on delivering local technical support, product implementation guidance and tailored services to French customers, partnering with Gstarsoft to promote the adoption of open CAD & BIM technologies in the French market and support high-quality digital upgrading of the local AEC sector.

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