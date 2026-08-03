HDBank secures record international syndicated social loan in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 August 2026 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HoSE: HDB) on July 30 signed a US$721 million international syndicated social loan with the Asian Development Bank, Standard Chartered and other international financial institutions, marking the largest international syndicated social loan ever raised by a Vietnamese organisation.

The transaction highlights strong confidence among global investors in HDBank and Vietnam’s long-term economic prospects.

The proceeds will be used to expand access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-owned businesses, supporting financial inclusion and sustainable development in Vietnam.

The facility was structured in line with the Social Loan Principles and HDBank's Sustainable Finance Framework. ADB and Standard Chartered served as joint coordinators, while ANZ, Cathay United Bank, Commerzbank, Maybank Securities, MUFG Bank and the State Bank of India acted as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The transaction attracted strong interest from international investors, with commitments reaching US$721 million, around 60 per cent above the original target.

CEO of Standard Chartered Vietnam said the facility is the largest syndicated social loan ever raised by a Vietnamese organisation.

"This achievement reflects investors' confidence in HDBank and its leadership team, and demonstrates optimism about Vietnam’s long-term growth prospects and the growing appeal of the country's sustainable finance market among global investors," the CEO said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of HDBank's Board of Directors, described the loan as a new milestone for the bank.

"It is our first financing facility dedicated exclusively to social initiatives, including programmes supporting women," she said, adding that the transaction recognised HDBank's long-standing commitment to community development through programmes supporting businesses, healthcare, education, culture, sports, women and children.

Tran Hoai Nam, HDBank's Permanent Deputy CEO, said the proceeds would strengthen the bank's medium- and long-term funding base while expanding lending to SMEs, particularly women-led businesses.

Earlier, HDBank had secured US$270 million in green financing and US$380 million in sustainable finance from international development finance institutions, including IFC, ADB, Proparco, DEG, LeapFrog, FMO, BII, JICA, FinDev and SMBC.

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