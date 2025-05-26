Hong Kong and Middle East: Partnering for Success

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 May 2025 - Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, hailed as a "success" his recent visit to the Middle East (May 10-15), where he led a delegation of more than 50 business leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and Mainland China on a visit to Qatar and Kuwait.

https://youtu.be/k3gJtAjWszA



"This Middle East visit has elevated Hong Kong's relations with Qatar and Kuwait to a new level, bringing more business opportunities to Hong Kong," Mr Lee said.

Summing up the trip, the Chief Executive said the delegation had achieved three key objectives: to strengthen government-to-government relations; to find new areas of collaboration; and to make friends and extend networks in the region.

"We share a common commitment to deepening bilateral co-operation in trade, investment and cultural exchanges," Mr Lee said, noting his roundtable discussion with senior Kuwaiti officials hosted by the Acting Prime Minister of Kuwait His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah.

The Chief Executive highlighted six particularly successful areas of the trip.

First, strengthening relations with the governments of Qatar and Kuwait, and building consensus for collaboration.

Second, reaching a total of 59 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements (35 in Qatar and 24 in Kuwait), laying a diversified foundation for multifaceted co-operation.

Third, leveraging Hong Kong's strengths under "one country, two systems" as a "super connector" and "super value-adder", bridging global opportunities and linking the Mainland and the world.

Fourth, bolstering ties between Hong Kong and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. The Chief Executive, together with his previous Middle East mission to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in 2023, has visited four of the six GCC member states. "The HKSAR Government is now actively exploring a free trade agreement with the GCC to further access this vital market," Mr Lee said.

Fifth, deepening mutual understanding and strengthening business networks and connections by promoting the strengths and opportunities of Hong Kong and Mainland China to partners in Qatar and Kuwait.

Sixth, advancing cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections with GCC countries.

"Middle East countries are seeking diversification of risks and looking for opportunities in (Mainland) China and the HKSAR in order to join the tide of the global economic shift towards the East," Mr Lee said.

"In this, Hong Kong has boundless opportunities."

