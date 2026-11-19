IDEMIA Secure Transactions has been selected to supply and manage SIM and eSIM connectivity for Region Västra Götaland, which is building Sweden's largest private 5G network. The solution is expected to support connectivity for up to hundreds of thousands of devices used across healthcare, emergency services and public transport, helping the region manage critical connectivity securely and at scale.

COURBEVOIE, France, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Region Västra Götaland serves approximately 1.78 million inhabitants and operates critical public services spanning healthcare and public transport, including 17 hospitals, 121 healthcare centers and 170 public dental clinics. IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) will provide the SIM and eSIM technology and management capabilities enabling the region to securely connect and manage these devices at scale.

The private 5G network is designed to support a wide range of connected devices and services, including ambulances, healthcare workers' tablets, medical equipment, monitoring devices, alarm systems and connected equipment used across buses, trams, trains and boats.

Secure, automated connectivity for critical services

Region Västra Götaland selected IDEMIA Secure Transactions to provide an integrated connectivity solution combining physical SIMs, eSIM technology and the digital platforms needed to securely activate, manage and update connected devices throughout their lifecycle.

Designed to simplify the management of a large and diverse connected-device fleet, the solution will allow devices to be activated and configured remotely and at scale, reducing provisioning times from weeks to days. Devices already deployed across the region will also be able to receive remote updates, reducing the need for manual intervention. The service is scheduled to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2027, following a phased deployment across subscription management, IoT device management and over-the-air management environments.

By combining its own private 5G infrastructure with secure SIM, eSIM and remote management capabilities, Region Västra Götaland will strengthen its control over the connectivity supporting its critical services. The region will be able to manage which devices access its network, how they are provisioned and configured, and how their connectivity evolves throughout their lifecycle. IST will support this environment with data sovereignty and cybersecurity requirements embedded by design.

Giving public authorities greater control over critical connectivity

The Region Västra Götaland project extends IDEMIA Secure Transactions' experience in critical communications and public infrastructure. It follows IST's selection for France's Réseau Radio du Futur, a secure high-speed communications network designed to support more than 300,000 public safety and emergency service users by 2027.

These projects demonstrate how secure SIM, eSIM and remote management technologies can support critical services at national and regional scale.

" When connectivity supports healthcare and other critical public services, reliability and security are essential. Region Västra Götaland is taking greater control of its connectivity infrastructure, and our role is to make that connectivity secure and manageable at scale, from activation through the entire device lifecycle," said Hans Thijssen, Senior Vice President, Mobile Operators Europe at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

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