Inaugural Bonjour Brand Forum • Macao Opens, Signaling a New Phase in Sino-Franco-Lusophone Collaboration

MACAO, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Bonjour Brand Forum • Macao was held in Macao on March 23–24. The event was co-organized by the Macau Live Streaming Association and the Bonjour Brand Forum Organizing Committee, with support from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau and MGM as the event partner. On March 23, the forum opened with the Sino-Franco-Lusophone Global Goods Selection Committee, featuring a wide range of premium French brands and their signature products. The fair connected these brands with companies and distributors in China and Portuguese-speaking markets, supporting economic and trade engagement among China, France, and Portugal.

On March 24, French representatives, including Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former French Prime Minister and Special Representative of the French President for China, and Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macao, attended the opening ceremony. They were joined by Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, other senior regional officials, as well as business representatives from China and Portuguese-speaking countries. In his keynote address, Raffarin described Macao as a hub for cultural exchange and a key gateway for French and European products entering the Chinese market. He noted that the Sino-Franco-Lusophone Global Goods Selection Center has been established in Macao, creating a direct pathway for goods from Macao and mainland China to reach European markets while supporting bilateral trade and commercial ties. Raffarin also highlighted the central role of culture in China–France engagement, rooted in mutual respect, and emphasized the longstanding relationship among the three countries. He expressed confidence in the capabilities of Chinese brands and outlined directions for future cooperation, including greater dialogue among French and Chinese creative leaders, positioning Macao as a platform for China–France cultural exchange, and expanding financial and investment collaboration between the two markets.

Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macao, and Emmanuelle Peres, Director-general of Prospective & Innovation Foundation, witnessed the launch of the Sino-Franco-Lusophone Global Goods Festival. The event is designed to serve as a digital channel for French brands to connect with audiences in China and Portuguese-speaking markets. Tai Kin Ip, Macao's Secretary for Economy and Finance, said that Macao and France share a strong foundation in economic, trade, and technological cooperation. In 2025, Macao's imports from France exceeded MOP 17 billion. He added that Macao will use its Third Five-Year Plan as an opportunity to capitalize on its institutional advantages and facilitate cross-border market access for French and Chinese brands.

During the event, a series of cross-sector agreements were signed, witnessed by Raffarin and Tai. Among them, the partnership between Gustave Eiffel and Macao Pak Chun Culture Co., Ltd. was highlighted as an example of commercial collaboration between French and Chinese brands. The Sino-Franco-Lusophone Global Goods Festival was unveiled concurrently, with Mei ONE's signed streamer Li Jiaqi serving as the festival ambassador. Drawing on his experience supporting Chinese brands entering the French market, Li described livestreaming as a "value driver" for brands, highlighting how Macao allows French brand stories to reach and engage Chinese consumers more effectively. Yang Jing, founder of Bonjour Brand, stated that Bonjour Brand has spent the past 12 years supporting China–France brand exchange, with a focus on helping global audiences gain a deeper understanding of China and Macao through brand initiatives. Choi Kei Pui, President of the Macau Live Streaming Association, said that the forum, product selection fair, and live streaming festival together form a coordinated platform that supports French brands as they enter Chinese and Portuguese-speaking markets. She added that the association will also utilize its digital resources to support further trilateral cooperation.

The 2026 Bonjour Brand Forum • Macao represents a significant milestone in China–France–Portugal engagement, bringing together commercial partners and supporting multi-sector cooperation among participating companies. Looking ahead, Macao will continue to reinforce its role as a hub for international exchange—supporting French brands entering the Chinese market and expanding trilateral trade ties. With its world-class services and venue infrastructure, Macao will extend trilateral partnerships beyond commerce into culture and sports, allowing French cultural and sports offerings to reach Chinese audiences while supporting cross-sector engagement among China, France, and Portugal.

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