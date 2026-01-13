Infortrend Launches Edge AI Server, Bringing AI to The Edge Without Complex Setup

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the launch of the KS 3000U edge AI server. The platform enables mid-sized organizations and distributed sites to deploy AI inference at the edge with high availability and simplified setup.

While AI workloads move closer to where data is generated, organizations that continue to rely on cloud services face challenges, including latency, high operational costs, and data privacy. According to IDC, by 2030, 50% of enterprise AI inference workloads will be processed locally at the edge. For companies with limited on-site IT resources, this shift highlights the need for reliable, easy-to-deploy on-site edge AI infrastructure.

KS 3000U is designed to address the challenges as a turnkey edge AI inference platform, featuring:

These features make KS 3000U ideal for real-time video analytics at the edge across multiple industries:

"KS 3000U empowers organizations to run AI at the edge, processing data in real time, keeping sensitive information on-site, and reducing reliance on cloud services, all without complex deployment," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

