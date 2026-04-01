ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA Refreshes Corporate Brand Identity and Unveils New Corporate Slogan: "Local Insight, Global Impact" -- Grounded in Community, Committed to Creating Value

OSAKA, Japan, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD. (hereinafter "ISK" or "the Company"), headquartered in Osaka, Japan, announced on April 1 the refresh of its corporate brand identity and the launch of its new corporate slogan, "Local Insight, Global Impact." This initiative is a key milestone in the Company's transformation toward achieving its medium- to long-term vision, Vision 2030. Going forward, all ISK Group companies will roll out the new brand to accelerate the realization of the vision.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109048/202603256285/_prw_PI1fl_67MH39pt.png

Philosophy behind Corporate Slogan

"Local Insight, Global Impact" reflects the ISK Group's strengths and aspirations: Commitment to continuing to create value through the power of chemistry, moving from ideas to innovation to impact.

The Group's business activities are deeply rooted in the communities and regions where it operates. This includes local engagement that addresses the specific needs of markets and regulatory environments across different countries, R&D that pushes the boundaries of chemistry, manufacturing that reliably delivers essential products to society, and facility operations conducted with a commitment to environmental preservation and safety. The ISK Group's ability to create value stems from grassroots efforts across various regions and sites. This work supports social values like bettering living environments and stabilizing food supply.

The new corporate slogan captures how the Group brings together the knowledge and insights gained from these diverse, local ways of life and channels them as a unified force into value that benefits society at large. It is a succinct expression of the Group's commitment to continually pushing forward in pursuit of a better future.

For more information about the ISK Group's brands, please visit: https://www.iskweb.co.jp/eng/brand/

About Brand Symbol

As part of this brand refresh, the Company formally codified the long familiar ISK mark from its emblem as a brand symbol representing the values and identity of the entire Group.

The design draws on the image of a flag flying with energy and purpose -- evoking a workforce that is engaged and dynamic, and an organization with an active, confident presence in the world. The brand symbol will serve as a consistent visual representation of the ISK Group across all markets. Together with the new corporate slogan, it will be used to communicate the Group's direction and values across countries and regions in multi-dimensional ways.

Image: ISK Group Philosophy System

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109048/202603256285/_prw_PI2fl_5nSg1I65.jpg

Under this refreshed brand, the ISK Group reaffirms its commitment to creating meaningful and essential value for people and society -- contributing to better living environments worldwide through the power of chemical technology.

About Vision 2030

Vision 2030 is ISK's management framework for achieving increased corporate value and sustainable growth through the expansion of existing businesses and the development of new ones. It is guided by the long-term vision: Originality. Acceleration. Global Reach. Transforming Lives Through the Power of Chemistry.

Announced May 27, 2024: Vision 2030 Stage II

https://www.iskweb.co.jp/eng/ir/pdf/middle.pdf

About ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA, LTD.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, ISK is a global chemical manufacturer with operations spanning a wide range of fields. The Company's portfolio includes agrochemicals backed by world-class R&D capabilities, electronic component materials used in smartphones, computers, and other devices, titanium dioxide for use in paints and plastics, and veterinary pharmaceuticals. ISK continues to advance new product development across both organic and inorganic chemistry, while pursuing growth in high-potential areas, including environmental solutions, energy, biotechnology, and IT.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iskweb.co.jp/eng/

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