circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Mercoledì 30 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:04
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised SAMY Alliance On Its Acquisition Of Intermate

29 aprile 2025 | 23.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMY Alliance, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has acquired Intermate.

Founded in 2012, SAMY specializes in delivering cutting-edge social-first marketing services, combining proprietary software and advanced analytics tools to empower brands in the social and influencer media space.

Founded in 2015, Intermate has emerged as a category leader in end-to-end social media marketing, leveraging proprietary technology and a data-driven platform to deliver best-in-class execution and creator-led strategies. Operating with a team of 250 employees across Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, Intermate generates nearly 100% of its revenue in Germany, making it a dominant force in the market.

The acquisition marks a significant step forward for SAMY Alliance, expanding its reach into the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) – a key European market for social media and influencer marketing. By integrating Intermate's advanced technology, deep market expertise, and strong client relationships, SAMY also strengthens its position in complementary verticals including healthcare, retail, and e-commerce, while further enhancing its capabilities in paid social, content production, and data-driven consulting.

About JEGI CLARITYJEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history.

For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact:Nati Cucalon-Robles – Marketing Director, EMEA and APAC+ 44 (0) 7578 701 851 | ncucalon-robles@jegiclarity-emea.com  www.jegiclarity.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560184/Jegi_Clarity.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jegi-clarity-has-advised-samy-alliance-on-its-acquisition-of-intermate-302441832.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro, Mattarella: "Piaga che non si arresta"
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video
Funerali di Papa Francesco terminati tra gli applausi - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Funerali Papa Francesco, pellegrini da Milano a Santa Maria Maggiore: "Siamo oltre 70" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, il feretro portato a spalla dai sediari sul sagrato - Video
Fedeli a San Pietro dall'alba, oggi i funerali di Papa Francesco: le videonews del nostro inviato
Papa Francesco, oltre 250mila per l'addio: le videonews dal nostro inviato
Macron a San Pietro per Papa Francesco, poi a cena dal Bolognese - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza