JOHNNIE WALKER AND SABRINA CARPENTER SHARE HER 'KEEP WALKING' STORY IN NEW FILM DIRECTED BY DAMIEN CHAZELLE

The latest chapter in the Johnnie Walker x Sabrina Carpenter collaboration celebrates progress, confidence and creative self-expression through a cinematic new film

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's No. 1 Scotch Whisky*, today unveils a new film created as part of its ongoing global partnership with two-time GRAMMY® Award and Emmy Award-winning, record-breaking global superstar Sabrina Carpenter. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle and produced by Superprime Films, the film captures Sabrina's 'Keep Walking' story, celebrating her evolution as an artist, her confident signature style and the next chapter in her journey.

Drawing inspiration from the effortless cool and rebellious spirit of French New Wave cinema, the film blends sophisticated cinematic style with spontaneity, freedom and playful rule breaking. Inspired by the spirit of personal progress at the heart of the iconic Johnnie Walker Keep Walking platform, it captures Sabrina in main-character mode as the world shifts around her, alive with celebrations, festivities and unexpected moments. Her confidence, playful irreverence and instinct to do things differently shine through, bringing a fresh, distinctly Sabrina interpretation to Keep Walking.

Sabrina Carpenter said:"Working with Johnnie Walker and Damien was such a creative adventure. We wanted to create a true cinematic experience that was playful, unexpected, and full of personality. I'm a long time fan of Damien's work - so it was exciting to bring this visual world to life alongside him. This film felt like the perfect way to tell the Keep Walking story and capture the energy of this next chapter."

The film is directed by Damien Chazelle, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind La La Land, Whiplash, First Man and Babylon. Known for his visually ambitious storytelling, dynamic musical sequences and exploration of ambition, creativity and the pursuit of greatness, Chazelle brings his signature cinematic style to Sabrina's story of movement, self-expression and progress.

It continues Johnnie Walker and Sabrina Carpenter's multi-year partnership, following the launch of her signature Go Go Highball and limited edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle inspired by her style, rolling out in Europe, Australia and North America now with more markets to follow in the coming months. It marks the next chapter in the collaboration, bringing Sabrina's distinctive energy and the spirit of Keep Walking to life.

The collaboration forms part of the broader Johnnie Walker global music platform, which champions artists who push creative boundaries and bring their own perspective to culture.

For more additional imagery see here and for video here. For more information contact: johnniewalker@smarts.agency

*Source: IWSR 2025.

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