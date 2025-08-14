circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Kandao Partners with Fraunhofer IIS to Elevate Audio Performance Across Its Product Line

14 agosto 2025 | 09.14
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Technology, an award-winning innovator in 360° imaging and video conferencing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Fraunhofer IIS, one of the world's most renowned audio research institutions. This partnership brings Fraunhofer IIS's advanced upHear audio technologies into Kandao's Meeting Series and QooCam 360 cameras, further enhancing the sound experience across our products.

Focusing on sound clarity and intelligent audio and visual combination, Kandao refines how users hear and connect. By integrating Fraunhofer IIS's world-class upHear audio processing, Kandao has significantly improved voice clarity, reduced latency, and implemented precise robust echo cancellation — key factors in our Zoom certification success for Kandao Meeting devices.

About Fraunhofer IIS

Fraunhofer IIS, part of the esteemed Fraunhofer Society in Germany, is internationally recognized for pioneering audio formats such as MP3 and AAC. With decades of expertise in audio signal processing and immersive sound, their technologies are foundational in consumer electronics, professional broadcasting, and communications worldwide.

Audio Advancements Across Kandao's Product Line

QooCam 360 Cameras now feature immersive spatial audio capture for a more realistic sound environment reproduction, intelligent noise reduction to minimize background distractions, and wind noise suppression to ensure clear audio capture in outdoor settings.

Kandao Meeting Series devices are enhanced with advanced audio processing technologies from the upHear catalogue such as superior acoustic echo cancellation and AI-based noise cancellation. Together they facilitate crystal-clear and uninterrupted communication, and 360-degree high quality audio pickup and ensure that every participant is clearly heard.

This partnership between Kandao and Fraunhofer IIS is more than just a collaboration — it is a shared vision to revolutionize how technology connects with people. Together, Kandao and Fraunhofer IIS are raising the bar for audio innovation worldwide.

For more information, visit

Kandao Technology: https://us.kandaovr.com/collections/meeting

Fraunhofer IIS: https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750455/Kandao_Partners_Fraunhofer_IIS_Elevate_Audio_Performance.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kandao-partners-with-fraunhofer-iis-to-elevate-audio-performance-across-its-product-line-302529902.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51523 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Schlein: "Ecco 5 priorità per ridare speranza al Paese" - Video
Schlein: "Salario minimo e prezzo energia, governo intervenga subito" - Video
News to go
Incendi, terreni bruciati aumentati del 60%
Appicca incendio in Irpinia, 58enne incastrato da telecamere - Video
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna
News to go
Al-Jazeera: "Uccisi a Gaza 5 nostri reporter"
News to go
Tassa di soggiorno, ricavi in salita nel 2024
News to go
Crescono i casi di 'sharenting' in Italia e aumentano le denunce tra genitori separati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza