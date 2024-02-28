Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Febbraio 2024
Keypoint Intelligence Introduces New Research on the Effects of Responsible Business Initiatives

28 febbraio 2024 | 08.05
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is excited to unveil a groundbreaking study titled "Responsible Business Impacts," focusing on the intersection of government directives, corporate policies, and eco-labels in the purchasing process. This extensive research aims to shed light on how the increasing emphasis on sustainability and responsible business practices is shaping the criteria for procuring office equipment and supplies. The study seeks to provide insights into how these criteria are established, prioritized, and implemented, and their implications for suppliers, product offerings, and market strategies.

Peter Mayhew, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence, emphasizes the critical nature of this endeavor, pointing out that sustainable and responsible business practices have ascended to a paramount position on the corporate agenda. According to Mayhew, there is a notable trend of purchasing officers meticulously aligning their procurement strategies with the revised policies and objectives set forth by their executive leadership, underscoring the growing importance of environmental and corporate responsibility considerations in business operations.

The study will explore various facets, including the balance between sustainability, cost, and quality; the influence of government directives; the effect on green procurement policies; and the importance placed on these factors by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises.

Focusing on North America and Europe, the research will delve into the education, healthcare, and professional services sectors, particularly in the context of office technology and supplies. It will feature insights from over 360 online survey respondents, including purchasing officers experienced in acquiring office technology and supplies, and experts in the field of printers, copiers, and related supplies, especially within managed print service agreements.

For further details on the study, please refer to our online brochure or reach out to sales@keypointintelligence.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry worldwide have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349412/Keypoint_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligence-introduces-new-research-on-the-effects-of-responsible-business-initiatives-302073432.html

