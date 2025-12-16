Kharon and Digital Science Launch Integration to Strengthen Research Security

Integrating Kharon's data and insights with Dimensions Research Security platform to empower institutions to proactively identify foreign affiliations of concern, export control, and compliance risks.

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, the premier compliance technology and data provider spanning sanctions, export controls, and other economic restrictions, and Digital Science, a leading technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, today announce they have entered into a strategic partnership.

The collaboration brings together Kharon's risk intelligence and Digital Science's world-leading Dimensions Research Security platform to help universities, funders, and government agencies identify and mitigate foreign influence, export control, and compliance risks, all while preserving the openness that drives global collaboration.

This joint solution enables institutions to:

Safeguarding Research in a Complex Global Landscape

Institutions today face growing pressure to balance academic innovation with the need to protect sensitive research from undue influence and emerging geopolitical risks. Across jurisdictions like the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, new policies, including National Security Presidential Memorandum – 33 (NSPM-33), the Trusted Research Guidance, and Canada's Policy on Sensitive Technology and Affiliations of Concern, are reshaping expectations for transparency, due diligence, and responsible collaboration.

Kharon's unmatched capabilities are designed to meet rapidly evolving compliance and regulatory expectations, enabling research security officers (RSOs) and export control officers (ECOs) to quickly identify hidden affiliates of concern and ties to restricted parties in China and other jurisdictions of increased risk. Kharon's leading offering combines advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence with subject matter expert validation and full sourcing transparency, empowering RSOs and ECOs to make defensible recommendations based on Kharon's insights drawn from publicly available and reliable sources.

By pairing Kharon's industry-leading intelligence with Dimensions' world-class database of linked research information, spanning 159 million publications, 7.9 million grants, 170 million patents, 42 million datasets, nearly one million clinical trials, and over 70 percent of publications available in full text, users benefit from unmatched visibility into the relationships, outputs, and affiliations that may pose risks within institutional research portfolios.

According to Kharon's Vice President of Partnerships, Paul Gerbino: "Our partnership with Digital Science underscores our shared commitment to helping academic institutions navigate an increasingly complex landscape. We understand that research thrives on collaboration built on trust, and we're proud that together we're equipping institutions with the information they need to uphold that trust with greater ease. This marks an important step in expanding our impact across the sector."

Digital Science's Executive Vice President of Academic, Jonathan Breeze, said: "Now more than ever, we recognize that research integrity and security are critical issues for researchers, their institutions, governments, and industry alike.

"At Digital Science, we're pleased to play an important role in helping to safeguard research security, and in helping institutions with their government compliance. Thanks to our partnership with Kharon and our complementary strengths, we are excited to enhance our offerings even further."

Learn more about the Kharon platform here.

Discover more about Dimensions Research Security.

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a range of sanctions and compliance risks that are critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and other key areas. Combining cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon provides the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats.

Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact media@kharon.com

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all.

Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

Media contactDavid Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science, d.ellis@digital-science.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845807/kharon_digital_science_partnership.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845913/Digital_Science_logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.