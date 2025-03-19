circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:10
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Launched at Breakthrough 2025, ArisGlobal announces LifeSphere Unify, NavaX Insights, and Advanced Compliance Docs

19 marzo 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a leading life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere® , today announced three new cutting-edge product offerings that will advance pharmacovigilance and regulatory operations. At Breakthrough 2025, its annual industry event, the company unveiled LifeSphere Unify, NavaX Insights, and Advanced Compliance Docs.

LifeSphere Unify - R&D Compliance Platform

The LifeSphere Unify Platform brings together data and processes across Safety, Medical Affairs, Regulatory, and Quality to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive innovation. Powered by NavaX, the Unify Platform allows users accelerated time-to-market for treatments, data-driven decision making, unmatched interoperability across domains, and seamless scalability and security.

NavaX Insights

ArisGlobal announced a powerful new LifeSphere NavaX capability designed to redefine how life sciences organizations extract real-time, actionable intelligence from complex and fragmented data. By leveraging Agentic AI, NavaX Insights autonomously sources, synthesizes, and contextualizes proprietary and public information to generate new knowledge.

This advancement empowers organizations to:

Advanced Compliance Docs

Modernizing compliance with intelligent, cloud-based document management capabilities, Advanced Compliance Docs - powered by LifeSphere NavaX – streamlines the creation, storage, and management of Pharmacovigilance System Master Files (PSMFs), Pharmacovigilance Agreements (PVAs), and aggregate reports such as PSURs, PBRERs, DSURs, PADERs, etc.

Advanced Compliance Docs empowers organizations to:

"We're thrilled to announce these new offerings as ArisGlobal continues to make investment in building the best applications leveraging the latest AI technology. The LifeSphere Unify Platform offers unmatched value in data sharing and interoperability, empowering organizations to seamlessly connect insights across the entire ecosystem. With NavaX Insights we're moving beyond automating processes for efficiency gains, enabling organizations with insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions faster than ever before. In a similar fashion, Advanced Compliance Docs is meeting the need for pharma re-evaluating their medical writing strategies to optimize costs and enhance efficiency," shared Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal.

ArisGlobal continues to lead the industry in responsible AI adoption, reinforcing its commitment to innovation with integrity. The company recently signed the EU AI Pact, aligning with global best practices for ethical AI use in life sciences.

Breakthrough 2025, held in Zurich, Switzerland, brings together top executives, industry leaders, and experts to explore the theme of "AI in Action", showcasing real-world applications of artificial intelligence in life sciences.

For more information, visit https://www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit arisglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launched-at-breakthrough-2025-arisglobal-announces-lifesphere-unify-navax-insights-and-advanced-compliance-docs-302405124.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, oggi colloquio tra Putin e Trump
News to go
Prodotti alimentari nel mirino di inflazione e rincari, i dati
News to go
Israele riprende i raid su Gaza, news di oggi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, martedì colloquio tra Trump e Putin
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza