Lead the Digital Hunt: HABROK 4K 2.0 Defines a New Era for All-In-One Hunting

Revolutionizing the All-In-One Digital Hunting Experience

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunting is evolving. The modern hunter is rapidly adapting from traditional optics to totally immersive digital viewing, and HIKMICRO is leading the way with the HABROK 4K 2.0 to deliver the ultimate all-in-one hunting experience.

HIKMICRO is committed to constant product refinement based on technological excellence and feedback from real-world hunters. A true pioneer in the digital hunting market, HIKMICRO spearheaded the all-in-one revolution with HABROK 4K in 2024. This device set a new standard by combining thermal and CMOS technologies in a single unit.

HABROK'S all-in-one ethos enables hunters to quickly and clearly spot their quarry's unmissable heat signature. This is backed up by pin-sharp full-color viewing for clear identification not just in daylight but also in twilight. Add detailed infrared night vision for clear viewing and confident identification in total darkness and you have the complete package – all in an easy-to-carry unit that looks and handles much like traditional binoculars.

These pioneering technological advantages work in harmony with the hunter's natural instincts to unlock the secrets of the hunt with an all-in-one solution. The launch of HABROK 4K 2.0 to the European market on December 15th 2025 elevates this concept to another level.

A HIKMICRO product manager explains: "HABROK 4K 2.0 builds on a trusted legacy to lead the digital hunt. The first incarnation of this device revealed the potential for all-in-one observation – now our experts have worked closely with hunters to refine HABROK for smooth viewing, smarter operation and an even more intuitive user experience. HABROK 4K 2.0 is the next chapter in binocular innovation, building on our brand values to deliver unparalleled viewing at an accessible price for all. Clearer, smarter, steadier – the next generation is here."

Next Generation Performance for Digital Hunting with Ultimate Confidence

HABROK 4K 2.0 has been developed to deliver major advancements where hunters need them most. This new generation all-in-one solution optimizes performance in the key areas of clarity, control and comfort.

Rear focus and fast thermal/digital switch for single-handed superiority

Every advancement in HABROK 4K 2.0 has been made for intuitive, one-handed operation – leaving one hand free to keep a secure hold on your hunting gear. These developments include a rear focus wheel which sits closer to the eyepiece, giving hunters quick access with the familiar feel of classic optical binoculars. The hunter can now quickly bring the subject into sharp relief with minimal movement and without having to adjust their hold.

HABROK 4K 2.0 also boasts a new Thermal/Digital switch. This allows the hunter to instantly shift between the two viewing channels in a seamless transition. This fast switch from spotting a heat signature to detailed full-color or infrared viewing is another example of the synergy between technological advancement and instinctive control. Step confidently into digital hunting with familiar, intuitive operation.

Sharper, Smoother, Steadier Viewing

HIKMICRO's image stabilization algorithm and freely adjustable magnification in both thermal and digital channels enable hunters to zoom in and out seamlessly while maintaining a steady, crystal-clear view with no shake, no blur and no lag. From a wide view for scanning the open countryside for activity to zooming in tight for clear identification, HABROK 4K 2.0 keeps you in the picture.

HIKMICRO's shutterless technology has been added to the <18mK NETD thermal channel on HABROK 4K 2.0. The result is uninterrupted visuals and a smoother, quieter viewing experience. The risk of missing a vital moment is eliminated as you stay fully focused on the hunt.

Intelligent Upgrades for Precise Shot Placement

The new ballistic calculation system on HABROK 4K 2.0 keeps every shot on target. This game-changing innovation uses distance readings from the laser rangefinder and pre-set ammunition parameters to instantly provide a precise aiming solution – even hunters using traditional scopes can take pinpoint shots with total confidence. Previously only associated with expensive premium optics, HABROK 4K 2.0 puts this digital advantage in the hands of all hunters.

Leading the Digital Hunting Journey with the All-In-One HABROK 4K 2.0

Advancements incorporated into HABROK 4K 2.0 underline HIKMICRO's commitment to leading and redefining the digital optics revolution. We take the best from the traditional, then add our technological expertise and feedback from real hunters to deliver new and improved hunting solutions you can have absolute confidence in.

The first generation HABROK set a new standard, but the journey continues for HIKMICRO and our hunting family. HABROK 4K 2.0 builds on that success with simplified operation, improved viewing, enhanced precision and total adaptability. This versatile all-in-one optic has raised the bar once again.

These refinements are inspired by the insight of real hunters – the people who use and trust this equipment in all weather and all environments. With their real-world input, we have made every function smarter and smoother. The new HABROK 4K 2.0 gives hunters the freedom and confidence to face nature's toughest challenges on their own terms and with the advantage of unrivalled all-in-one viewing.

HIKMICRO is leading the digital hunting journey, but it is not about replacing traditional ways – it is about building on them and empowering hunters to see more, trust more and hunt smarter.

HIKMICRO has a vision for technological innovation driven by user needs, creating the finest products with universal appeal and bringing the essence of modern hunting to life. As at the heart of every innovation and improvement, lies a simple belief from HIKMICRO – Trust Your Journey. HABROK 4K 2.0 does that and more.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oe2KEhBdxDwPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822346/HM_92_P.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822347/HM_72_P.jpg

