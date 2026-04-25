Leading a New Era of Family Mobility! CHERY TIGGO V, the 3-in-1 Family Vehicle, Debuts at AutoChina2026

BEIJING, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24, the 18th AutoChina2026 officially kicked off. CHERY brand made a stunning debut with TIGGO V, the first transformable multi-purpose family SUV in the TIGGO family. As a groundbreaking model that fills the gap in the global multi-purpose vehicle segment, TIGGO V delivers more flexible and practical mobility solutions for family users worldwide.

CEO of CHERY Brand Jeff ZHANG, stated that all innovations of the brand are rooted in the original aspiration of For Family. This is not a slogan, but a commitment to protecting family travel with reliable quality and warm-hearted technology, and TIGGO V is the concrete realization of this promise. The letter "V" in the model name carries three core meanings: Versatility, Value, and Victory, representing that this single vehicle adapts to all scenarios for the whole family, eases burdens for households, and accompanies families toward a better life.

TIGGO V can switch freely among three modes: SUV, MPV, and PUP. In SUV mode, it has a ground clearance of 220mm. The PHEV version has a wading depth of 700mm, while the ICE version has 650mm. Paired with APA (Automatic Parking Assist) & RPA (Remote Parking Assist) intelligent parking technology, it balances high passability and intelligent mobility. In MPV mode, the 2800mm wheelbase creates a true 3-row 7-seat layout. The 42 storage spaces and N95 healthy cabin ensure all-round comfort. In PUP mode, the quick-detach barrier expands loading capacity, and original factory kits can adapt to outdoor and cargo scenarios without additional modification.

Powered by CHERY's sixth - generation Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) efficient hybrid system, TIGGO V achieves an ideal balance between strong power and low fuel consumption, while the high-clearance chassis adapts to all road conditions. As the first all-round family-oriented model launched after the "2030 Ten-Million Family Letters Plan", TIGGO V practices the For Family philosophy through scenario-based innovation, helping CHERY further consolidate its presence in the global family mobility market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965705/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-a-new-era-of-family-mobility-chery-tiggo-v-the-3-in-1-family-vehicle-debuts-at-autochina2026-302753551.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.