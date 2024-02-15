Leisure Travel Division of ACI BLUETEAM provides Sostravel.com’s Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr.Travel services on the PrenotACI platform

ROME, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sostravel.com S.p.A. announces that it has signed a new commercial agreement with the leisure travel division of ACI blueteam Spa, a company of the ACI Group (Automobile Club Italia), for the sale of Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel services through the network of 43 leisure travel partner agencies of ACI blueteam.

The Lost Luggage Concierge service is an exclusive baggage search, tracking, and redelivery service made available through the PrenotACI.travel platform. This service includes active tracking, offering compensation of up to €100 per day for delayed baggage delivery from 48 hours after reporting, and up to €4,000 for definitive loss of luggage.

Dr. Travel is a telemedicine service that changes how travelers receive instant medical assistance. It offers on-call video visits, making it accessible and affordable for travelers who need medical consultations during their movements. This service is available via the PrenotACI.travel platform and can be easily activated by inserting a pin-code, allowing users to book their appointments and start the visit with a doctor/pediatrician.

Massimo Crippa, General Manager of Sostravel.com, commented: "We are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership between Sostravel.com and the leisure travel division of ACI blueteam, which marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative and valuable services to travelers. Through this agreement, Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel will be available on the PrenotACI platform of the prestigious ACI blueteam agency network, offering travelers immediate and reliable solutions for any mishaps during their travels."

Massimiliano Biella, Leisure Travel Director of ACI blueteam, concluded: "We are happy to join forces with Sostravel.com , a leader in the digital services sector for travelers. This collaboration expands our service offering and underscores our dedication to improving the travel experience through advanced and accessible technological solutions."

About Sostravel.comSostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital services company for travelers, operating through the sostravel and flio apps, and the web platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com

The company develops digital solutions for travelers, such as Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage tracking and protection and Dr. Travel, the telemedicine solution for travelers.

Over 1 million travelers worldwide have used Sostravel.com as a travel companion to find offers and receive information to improve the quality of their trips.The company is listed on Euronext Growth Milan with the symbol SOS and on the OTCQB in New York with the symbol SOSAF.

About ACI blueteamACI blueteam SpA is a company of the ACI Group (Automobile Club Italia), specializing in services in the Business Travel, MICE, Leisure, and Partner Agency services sector. Founded in 1998, it ranks among Italy's top 5 Travel Management Companies by volume.

Recognized by the market and its prestigious clients as an example of dedication to service, it makes 'customer quality' its corporate mission.

It meets the mobility needs of companies and private individuals, combining technological innovation and human capital to guarantee the traveler a unique experience and the corporate client the offer of personalized services with highly performing products.

Sostravel.com.com.com S.p.A. Edoardo ZarghettaInvestor RelationsInvestor.relations@sostravel.com

ACI BlueteamMassimiliano BiellaLeisure Travel Directorcommerciale.leisure@aciblueteam.it