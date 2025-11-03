Lilly plans to build a new €2.6 billion facility to boost oral medicine manufacturing capacity in Europe for patients worldwide

Netherlands site will bring 500 manufacturing and 1,500 construction jobs while further strengthening Lilly's global supply chain

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today plans to build a new €2.6 billion (3 billion USD) manufacturing facility in Katwijk, the Netherlands, located within the Leiden Bio Science Park. This major project will expand Lilly's capacity to produce oral medicines and strengthen the company's global supply chain.

The facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies to meet the needs of Lilly's growing portfolio of oral solid medicines in cardiometabolic health, neuroscience, oncology and immunology. Innovative capabilities will include dock-to-dock automation and material flow, paperless manufacturing, process analytical technology and spray-dried dispersion, which allows oral medicines to be effectively absorbed.

"With extensive investments already underway in the U.S., our planned expansion in Europe further strengthens our ability to deliver medicines to patients worldwide. Localized manufacturing ensures we can quickly respond to meet regional demand and accelerate distribution within Europe," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "Leiden Bio Science Park offers access to a skilled workforce, reliable infrastructure and proven pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to working closely with the EU, national and local governments to create a more favorable and predictable policy environment open to fully harnessing innovative medicines to deliver faster access to patients."

Lilly will bring 500 high-wage jobs to the South Holland province, including highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians, who will leverage state-of-the-art technology to produce life-changing medicines. In addition, an estimated 1,500 jobs will be created during construction, which is expected to begin next year. Lilly's investment is contingent upon the finalization of government permits and local approvals.

"I'm truly proud that Lilly has chosen the Netherlands, Katwijk and the Leiden Bio Science Park after considering many locations across Europe," said Vincent Karremans, minister of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands. "The arrival of Lilly will not only bring new jobs and investments but also boost collaboration in the field of innovative medicines, helping us work together on solutions that truly improve people's health and lives."

Lilly has established a strong manufacturing footprint in Europe with four existing sites across France, Ireland, Italy and Spain. To meet the growing demand for Lilly medicines, the company has shared plans for three additional EU sites since 2020, including new greenfield sites in Ireland, Germany, and now, the Netherlands. In a recent worldwide benchmark of 32 countries, the Netherlands ranked top-tier in terms of business climate for life sciences companies. Lilly's ongoing investments in the region will create operational synergies and supply chain flexibility, support the early-stage life science ecosystem and strengthen university and government relationships.

"At Lilly, we are investing in next-generation manufacturing facilities around the world to ensure our medicines are made and distributed closer to the communities and patients we serve. Expanding our capabilities in Europe strengthens our global supply chain and reflects our commitment to getting innovative treatments to patients who need them," said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. "Additionally, with each new facility we are building, we find ways to continue to minimize our environmental footprint – assuring carbon neutrality in our operations and generating zero waste to landfills."

The company recently announced plans to expand an existing manufacturing site in Puerto Rico and to build sites in Texas and Virginia. Two more U.S. locations will be announced in the next few months.

