circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

LILYSILK Launches First-Ever Activewear Line with Innovative SILKERRY™ Fabric

18 agosto 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has unveiled the SILKERRY™ Collection, its first activewear line crafted from the brand's proprietary silk-enhanced terry fabric. Designed to unite luxury with ease, SILKERRY™ combines the breathable plushness of cotton terry with the naturally cooling, skin-friendly qualities of high-content natural silk. The launch marks LILYSILK's entry into the modern activewear category, offering pieces that transition effortlessly from yoga studios to urban streets.

SILKERRY™ redefines terry fabric by weaving natural silk fibers directly into the cotton terry interior, creating an ultra-smooth surface that glides over skin, reduces friction, and helps maintain freshness through silk's natural antimicrobial properties. Its high thermal conductivity draws heat away for instant cooling, while moisture-wicking capabilities keep the wearer comfortable during movement. The outer layer of natural cotton terry provides structure, breathability, and durability, ensuring each piece retains its shape and softness through repeated wear and washing.

The creation of SILKERRY™ is rooted in LILYSILK's 15 years of consumer research, which identified a shift in modern lifestyles. Activewear has evolved beyond gym use into an everyday wardrobe staple, with consumers seeking garments that combine functional versatility with refined aesthetics. LILYSILK's response is a collection that meets this demand, offering a seamless balance of elegance and versatility.

"Activewear isn't just for the gym anymore. As fitness, work, and life blend seamlessly, people expect apparel that delivers both style and elegance," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "SILKERRY™ brings the luxury of silk into movement apparel, creating pieces that move effortlessly from yoga mats to city streets."

The debut SILKERRY™ Collection introduces three distinct style lines, each with its own concept and signature piece, and all available in four versatile colorways—Black, Heather, Espresso, and Blush Pink. Seamflow, inspired by the rhythm and structure of city life, blends polished design with easy movement, highlighted by the hip-length, oversized Seamflow Verge Hoodie with practical pockets and a smooth zip closure. Porchlight captures the warmth and ease of everyday living, offering relaxed yet refined silhouettes such as the soft-waistband Porchlight Lounge Shorts, ideal from home to café. Heirloom '89 pays tribute to timeless classics with a touch of vintage sport, anchored by the roomy yet refined Heirloom '89 Zip Jacket, designed for comfort, confidence, and lasting style.

Discover the SILKERRY™ Collection and more at www.lilysilk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752298/LILYSILK_Launches_First_Ever_Activewear_Line_SILKERRY.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-launches-first-ever-activewear-line-with-innovative-silkerry-fabric-302532022.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53287 en US Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Moda Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Pippo Baudo, Giorgia: "Credeva nel mio talento più di me" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Pausini: "E' stato l'incontro più importante, ha cambiato mia vita" - Video
Baudo, Fiorello e la domanda: "Chi insegnerà a fare la tv, adesso?" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Carlo Conti: "Non ha eredi, si è spenta la tv" - Video
Baudo, Eros Ramazzotti al Teatro delle Vittorie: "Era il migliore" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Paola Cortellesi: "Un privilegio averlo conosciuto" - Video
Pippo Baudo, Morandi: "Un amico, mi ha aiutato nei momenti di difficoltà" - Video
Pippo Baudo, maestro Mazza: "Con Sanremo ha scoperto talenti, oggi non succede più" - Video
Pippo Baudo, oggi la camera ardente: la videonews della nostra inviata
Pippo Baudo, Lino Banfi: "Rai gli intitoli il Teatro delle Vittorie" - Video
Baudo, Andrea Roncato: "E' stato colonna sonora della mia carriera" - Video
News to go
Traffico da rientro, scatta il controesodo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza