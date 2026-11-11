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LITEON Showcases High-Speed Optical Interconnect and Key Optoelectronic Technologies at electronica 2026, Advancing AI Data Center Infrastructure with Intelligent Photonics

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11 novembre 2026 | 11.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301) participates in electronica 2026, held in Munich, Germany, from November 10 to 13, showcasing its optoelectronic semiconductor technologies under the theme "Intelligent Photonics." The portfolio spans high-speed optical interconnects, high-efficiency isolation and power control, intelligent sensing, and AR optics, demonstrating LITEON's broad deployment of core optoelectronic technologies across AI data centers, high-efficiency energy management, and intelligent applications.

"AI is accelerating the transformation of computing and energy infrastructure, while driving growing demand for high-speed, low-power, and highly reliable optical connectivity," said Sander Su, General Manager of LITEON's Optoelectronics Products Solutions. "With deep expertise in optical communications and optoelectronic semiconductors, LITEON is positioning ourselves as a Digital Photonics Integrator, continuously integrating technologies across key components, modules, and system-level applications to help customers address the growing demands for high-speed transmission, greater efficiency, and intelligent sensing in the AI era."

As AI computing scales, data centers require higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater energy efficiency. LITEON showcases its VHP External Laser Source (ELS) technology and ELSFP solutions supporting CPO and NPO switch architectures, providing high-performance, scalable optical connectivity for AI clusters and future data centers. Designed to accommodate different system configurations, liquid-cooling architectures, and integration requirements, the solutions help customers build more efficient AI networking infrastructure.

LITEON also showcases isolation and power-control technologies for 800 VDC power systems and AI data center power architectures, extending its optoelectronic expertise from data transmission to power conversion and control. The portfolio includes Isolation Amplifiers, Gate Drivers, high-speed Photocouplers, Photo Relays, and reinforced isolation platforms, providing safe and reliable power conversion as well as precise signal sensing and control in high-voltage, high-power environments. These technologies also support solar inverters, battery management systems, EV charging, and industrial automation, enhancing safety, reliability, and energy efficiency across diverse applications.

Beyond data centers, LITEON showcases Multi-Zone ToF, Direct ToF, Metalens Dot Projectors and SWIR sensing technologies for robotics, machine vision, industrial automation, autonomous navigation and AR/VR applications.

The showcase also features next-generation AR optical technologies, including MicroLED display modules, full-color optical engines, waveguide integration and AR optical system design, demonstrating LITEON's ability to extend its optoelectronic semiconductor expertise from sensing components to optical modules and integrated systems, further expanding its presence in emerging applications such as smart wearables and immersive computing.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-showcases-high-speed-optical-interconnect-and-key-optoelectronic-technologies-at-electronica-2026-advancing-ai-data-center-infrastructure-with-intelligent-photonics-302936341.html

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