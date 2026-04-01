LITFINCON Announces European Debut: Global Litigation Finance Conference Series Comes to Amsterdam

Two-Day Summit at Rosewood Amsterdam, October 7–8, 2026, to Convene the World's Leading Litigation Funders, Law Firms, General Counsels, and Institutional Investors

AMSTERDAM, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITFINCON, the global litigation finance conference series created by Silstone Capital, today announced the launch of LITFINCON Europe, a two-day summit bringing the world's most influential litigation finance community together in Amsterdam on October 7–8, 2026. The event will be held at Rosewood Amsterdam, one of the city's most distinguished luxury hotels, marking LITFINCON's formal entry into the European market. The Rosewood Amsterdam provides a fitting backdrop for the conference as the historic building once served as Amsterdam's Palace of Justice – the city's main courthouse. LITFINCON Europe will reestablish this venue as a vibrant hub for legal dialogue and networking.

LITFINCON Europe follows the series' debut events in Houston and the upcoming inaugural Asia edition at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on June 4, 2026. The European edition expands LITFINCON into the world's most dynamic litigation finance regulatory environment, as the UK, EU, and individual member states grapple with transformative questions about disclosure requirements, funder returns, and the future of third-party funding across the continent.

"The regulatory environment is evolving rapidly across the UK and EU, capital is flowing into the space at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for high-quality, senior dialogue has never been higher," said Robert Le, Co-Founder of Siltstone Capital.

Conference ProgramAcross eleven panels over two days, LITFINCON Europe moves from the macro to the granular — opening with a global market overview before examining the regulatory divergence reshaping how funders, law firms, general counsels, and institutional investors operate across the UK, EU, and US. The program addresses the structural mechanics of European deal-making, including the distinct dynamics of loser-pays cost regimes, ATE insurance integration, and portfolio financing, alongside deep dives into collective redress, international arbitration, and cross-border enforcement.

The second day turns to the investment and innovation questions defining the industry's next chapter: how institutional allocators — pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices — are assessing European litigation finance funds; the convergence of ATE insurance and third-party funding; the Unified Patent Court's emergence as a major new venue for funded IP disputes; and the competitive implications of AI adoption under GDPR and EU AI Act constraints. The conference closes with an unscripted, 75-minute Candid Conversations session — no slides, no prepared remarks — where industry veterans reflect honestly on what Europe gets right, wrong, and differently from the rest of the world.

Venue: Rosewood AmsterdamRosewood Amsterdam occupies a series of five interconnected 19th-century palace buildings along the Herengracht, one of Amsterdam's most storied canal rings. Its location in the heart of Amsterdam's historic center positions it as one of Europe's premier settings for high-level conferences and private events.

"LITFINCON has built its reputation on bringing the right people into the right room. The Rosewood hotel in Amsterdam reflects the standard we set for every event in this series — an environment where senior professionals can have honest, substantive conversations away from the noise," said Jim Batson, CIO – Legal Finance, Siltstone Capital.

Sponsorship and ParticipationSponsorship packages, speaking opportunities, and registration for LITFINCON Europe 2026 are now available.

For sponsorship, speaking, and registration for LITFINCON Europe, contact: info@litfincon.com or visit www.litfinconeurope.com.

For sponsorship, speaking, and registration for LITFINCON Asia, contact: info@litfincon.com or visit www.litfinconasia.com

About LITFINCONLITFINCON is the premier global conference series dedicated to the continued evolution of litigation finance as an institutional asset class. Convening the world's leading funders, law firms, institutional investors, general counsels, and legal minds, LITFINCON serves as the platform for substantive dialogue, capital formation, and strategic connectivity across the global legal finance ecosystem. Created by Siltstone Capital, LITFINCON originated in Houston and has rapidly scaled into a multi-city global series spanning the United States, Asia, and Europe. LITFINCON Asia will take place on June 4, 2026 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and LITFINCON Europe will take place on October 7–8, 2026 at Rosewood Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Media ContactJacob VargheseLITFINCONinfo@litfincon.com www.litfinconeurope.com www.litfinconasia.com

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