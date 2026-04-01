Manchester Metropolitan University x Portal:M: Redefining the Academic-Industry Partnership for a Digital-First Era

MANCHESTER, England, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) and Portal:M, the visionary digital fashion startup incorporated by global apparel leader Makalot are proud to announce a new collaborative project designed to provide Master's students with practical industry insight while developing a professional social media portfolio for Portal:M. This initiative serves as a vital bridge between high-level academic theory and the fast-paced reality of the global fashion market, fostering a dynamic environment where students act as active marketing consultants for a brand at the forefront of digital transformation.

Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Global IndustryThis strategic initiative brings together the fresh perspectives of the MA International Fashion Marketing students with the innovative marketing objectives of Portal:M. This dynamic partnership serves as a vital bridge between academic theory and professional practice, removing students from the traditional classroom and placing them directly into a global business context. By working on this "live brief," students act as active marketing consultants, gaining the unique opportunity to advise the Portal:M executive board on expansion strategies as the brand establishes its presence in the European market.

Through this immersive project, students work alongside Portal:M to design, produce, and manage high-impact social media content across key digital platforms. Participants gain first-hand experience operating within a professional creative environment, with a focus on campaign strategy, brand storytelling, and data-driven analytics. The project requires students to support their recommendations through rigorous social media curation and performance reporting, ensuring they develop the technical proficiency, professional confidence, and business sustainability required to meet complex client expectations in a digital-first economy. This collaboration reflects Manchester Metropolitan University's ongoing commitment to enriching the student experience through meaningful industry engagement that prepares graduates for the global workforce.

"Through our curriculum innovation and industry partnerships, we continue to drive digitalisation in fashion by ensuring our graduates have the digital competencies and digital thinking needed to secure a more efficient and sustainable fashion industry for the future." (Dr Anita Mitchell, Head of Digital Fashion Strategy, Manchester Fashion Institute, Manchester Metropolitan University)

Empowering the Next GenerationDr Farag Edghiem, from Manchester Metropolitan University, commented this partnership with Portal:M gives our Master's students an invaluable opportunity to apply their learning in a real-work context. Industry engagement is central to enhancing employability, and this project enables students to graduate with tangible digital work skills that are leveraged through the live brief project.

"Partnering with Manchester Metropolitan University connects us with ambitious postgraduate talent. This bridge provides professional mentorship and real-world data," said Dianne Chen, Marketing Manager at Portal:M, "enabling students to offer innovative recommendations that challenge traditional thinking. This synergy ensures Portal:M leads in digital fashion while empowering students to build high-calibre portfolios."

About Portal:MPortal:M is a visionary digital fashion integrator, blending bespoke 3D digitisation with StyTrix, our professional AI suite. Providing end-to-end solutions to empower every role, scaling creativity and streamlining the entire value chain. Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/portalm

For further details or inquiries, please contact Dianne Chen at diannechen@portalm.io

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