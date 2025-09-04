Mastercard and Infosys Collaborate to Scale Cross-border Payments

Strategic collaboration will streamline onboarding for financial institutions and strengthen access to Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of money movement capabilities

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

The solution's seamless integration with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, will play a key role in creating an efficient pathway for financial institutions to access Mastercard Move's cross-border capabilities in a fraction of the typical implementation time and without the intensive resourcing traditionally needed for integration projects.

Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95 percent of the world's banked population.

Pratik Khowala, EVP and Global Head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard, said, "Through Mastercard Move's cutting-edge solutions, we empower individuals and organizations to move money quickly and securely across borders. The strategic collaboration with Infosys provides financial institutions with easy access to these capabilities, enabling them to facilitate fast, secure and reliable cross-border payments for their customers while enhancing control of risk, operations, costs and liquidity for themselves. Together with Infosys, we're helping financial institutions deliver the seamless digital payments experiences today's customers expect."

Anouska Ladds, Executive Vice President, Commercial & New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said, "Global remittances continue to grow, driven by migration, digitalization and economic development – especially across Asia, which accounted for nearly half of global inflows in 2024. To meet this demand, Mastercard invests in smart money movement solutions within Mastercard Move while expanding our network of collaborators, such as Infosys, to bring the benefits to a more diverse set of users. We are committed to identifying innovative ways to increase access and truly scale the reach of remittance services and our broader portfolio of commercial payments solutions."

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said, "Financial institutions are prioritizing advancements in digital payment systems. The frequency of daily transactions makes it a primary touchpoint with customers — and the key to building long-term loyalty. Consumers gravitate toward institutions that offer fast, secure and seamless transaction experiences. Our collaboration with Mastercard to enable near real-time, cross-border payments is designed to significantly improve the financial experiences of everyday customers."

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "At Infosys Finacle, we are committed to inspiring better banking by helping customers save, pay, borrow and invest better. This engagement with Mastercard Move brings together the agility of our composable banking platform with Mastercard's unmatched global money movement capabilities – empowering banks to deliver fast and secure cross-border experiences for every customer segment."

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

