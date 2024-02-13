Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Febbraio 2024
Mencom Corporation Expands European Presence Through Strategic Acquisition of ELIM spol. s r.o

13 febbraio 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OAKWOOD, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 1st, 2023, Mencom Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of industrial electrical connectors, has successfully completed the acquisition of ELIM spol. s r.o., a leading producer of wiring harnesses located in Volary, Czech Republic. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Mencom, solidifying its footprint in Europe and enhancing its ability to locally manufacture and distribute high-quality products to a broader customer base.

ELIM, founded in 1993, has established a world class reputation as a reliable manufacturer of wiring harnesses, serving diverse industries such as automotive, military, food processing, medical, space, air, and sea transport. The shared commitment to excellence in quality and production processes aligns seamlessly with Mencom's values, setting the stage for collaborative growth and success.

Following the acquisition, ELIM now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mencom Corporation, boasting a skilled team of over 60 professionals ready to immediately commence the production of Mencom's popular products. This strategic expansion positions Mencom to better serve its European customers by providing top-tier connector solutions directly from a local facility.

Bruce Mistarz, CEO of Mencom Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome ELIM to the Mencom family. This strategic move will not only strengthen our presence in Europe, but it will also allow us to expand the reach of our products to a broader range of customers. We look forward to leveraging ELIM's expertise and capabilities to drive growth and success."

With this acquisition, Mencom Corporation reaffirms its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients globally, delivering exceptional products and services, fostering enduring relationships, and driving innovation in the connector industry.

For more information about these products, or Mencom's circular connectors, panel interface connectors, rectangular connectors, cable glands or valve connectors,  please contact the factory or visit www.mencomcorp.eu.

For details, contact:Mark DixonMarketing ManagerEmail: mark@mencom.comPhone: (770)534-4585

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338182/Mencom_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338183/MENCOM_ELIM_Aquisition.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mencom-corporation-expands-european-presence-through-strategic-acquisition-of-elim-spol-s-ro-302059021.html

