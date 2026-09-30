Mews Selected by Accor to Standardize F&B Technology Across Global Portfolio

With Mews POS already live across more than 850 Accor properties in 20+ countries, Mews is supporting Accor's strategy to elevate and modernize F&B technology across its global portfolio

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, today announced the expansion of its food & beverage (F&B) technology deployment for Accor's Premium, Midscale and Economy portfolio. Mews POS (point-of-sale) is already live across more than 850 properties in 20+ countries.

F&B is a strategic business driver across the Accor estate as a source of total revenue growth for hotels. As Accor continues to strengthen its food & beverage offering across its Luxury, Lifestyle, Premium, Midscale and Economy portfolios, standardizing the technology that supports these operations has become a strategic priority to improve operational efficiency. Modern POS solutions help properties streamline operations, optimize costs, improve inventory management, and gain greater visibility through real-time reporting.

Property teams get one system for ordering, menu management, inventory and real-time reporting - cloud-native, mobile-first, and built to go-live fast, with an average support response time in under one hour.

"For our hotels, F&B is a fantastic revenue driver and a powerful engine to drive guest loyalty," said Jean Noel Lau Keng Lun, Chief Distribution Officer at Accor. "Following the rationalization of our CRS, PMS, RMS, MICE and payment systems, we are now set to streamline our F&B technology stack. As part of this strategy, we are establishing a new F&B Technology Program with a curated panel of preferred solutions available to our properties to help them maximize total revenue and integrate dining experiences deeper into our Loyalty ecosystem. I am pleased to welcome Mews as the first Partner joining this program."

"No two properties can run exactly the same F&B operation. Brand Dining Concepts perform even better when relevant to local demand and culture, and adapted to the specific context of each property," added Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Mews POS is built for that reality: quick to deploy and run without dedicated IT support and adaptable enough to fit both Brand Dining Concept and the local operational situation. Mews POS differs from standalone POS solutions because it features a world–class Open API and, like the rest of Mews OS, belongs to an open ecosystem rather than a silo, enabling Accor to connect F&B operations to their broader guest loyalty journey."

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: press@mews.com

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