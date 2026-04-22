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Milliken & Company to Showcase Next-Generation Product Innovations at Interpack 2026

22 aprile 2026 | 15.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From ultra‑clear packaging to lighter‑weight, more recyclable structures, Milliken & Company is advancing the way polymers perform in everyday applications. At Interpack 2026, May 7–13 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Milliken will spotlight next‑generation additive technologies designed to help converters and brand owners improve efficiency, design flexibility, and material performance at scale. Milliken experts will also participate in Spotlight Forum sessions on May 11 and 12, sharing real-world examples of how the company has helped brands achieve advanced packaging solutions.

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"The future of packaging depends on how well materials and processes work together," said Wim Van De Velde, executive vice president and managing director of Milliken's plastic additives business. "At Interpack, we're highlighting technologies developed to help our customers improve performance while enabling lighter‑weight and more recyclable packaging designs."

For more than 60 years, Milliken has leveraged material science to deliver solutions that maximize resource efficiency and minimize resource use. Featured food-contact compliant innovations at Interpack 2026 include:

®®

From clarifiers to colorants, concentrates, and much more, Milliken's additive portfolio is purpose-built to help solve today's packaging challenges. Visit the Milliken booth C18 in Hall 10 at Interpack 2026 or interpack2026.milliken.com to learn more.

About MillikenMilliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milliken--company-to-showcase-next-generation-product-innovations-at-interpack-2026-302750386.html

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