Giovedì 02 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:15
MYONEX CLOSES CREAPHARM ACQUISITION EXPANDING GLOBAL SERVICES

02 maggio 2024 | 15.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HORSHAM, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myonex has completed the previously announced acquisition of CREAPHARM's pharmaceutical services business. This transaction combines capabilities and flexibility to serve pharmaceutical and biotech companies in both clinical and commercial stages, including companies managing Advanced Therapies. Creapharm's clinical packaging and distribution services, commercial packaging operations and bioservices will now be known as Creapharm, a Myonex company.

"We are thrilled to have completed the acquisition of Creapharm, a milestone that expands our services and enhances our capabilities for clients and the industry. Together, we are poised to meet the dynamic needs of our clients with agility, flexibility, and reliability," stated James Lovett, CEO of Myonex.

"We are excited to welcome Eric Placet, the visionary founder and former CEO of CREAPHARM, to the Myonex Board of Directors. His decision to reinvest in the company is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Additionally, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Carla Da Costa as our Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening our executive team as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients," stated Mike Cohen, Executive Chairman, Myonex. Edouard Placet will continue in his role as Strategic Development Director of Myonex.

Myonex was advised by McDermott, Will & Emery in France along with Troutman Pepper in the United States as its legal advisors, and Crosstree Capital Partners as its financial advisors, in its acquisition of Creapharm. Creapharm was advised in France on the M&A legal part by ARST Avocats and on the fiscal and corporate legal part by Nomodos. Additionally, Nelson Mullins acted as US legal advisor and Rothschild&Co as financial advisor.

About Myonex

Myonex is a leading global complete clinical trial supply company offering tailored solutions in central and local drug sourcing, packaging, labeling, and ancillary and equipment supply to support each trial's specific requirements and complexities. With locations in the US, Germany, & UK, we partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial service providers seeking a flexible, comprehensive solution for their trial supply needs. Learn more at www.myonex.com

About CreapharmWith decades of experience in global clinical trial supply management, Creapharm supports Pharma and Biotech key players with customized solutions. Creapharm has a strong expertise in cold-chain management and recently developed ultra-cold solutions to handle biologicals and ATMP supply chain management. For marketed health products, Creapharm offers expert commercial packaging services to pharmaceutical and food supplement industries. Learn more at www.creapharm-pharma.com.

CONTACT: Maryanne Walsh(+1) 267-307-0876

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381955/4683277/MYONEX_RGB__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/myonex-closes-creapharm-acquisition-expanding-global-services-302134181.html

