Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Nagase Viita Receives Highest "Platinum" Rating for Sustainability from EcoVadis

03 aprile 2024 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OKAYAMA, Japan, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase Viita Co., Ltd., a NAGASE Group member headquartered in Okayama, Japan, has received the highest "Platinum" rating in a sustainability survey conducted by EcoVadis SAS of France, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains. The "Platinum" rating is awarded to companies that score in the top 1% of all eligible companies.

Image:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104815/202403298779/_prw_PI1fl_H72Ovpu6.png 

EcoVadis assesses suppliers operating in 180+ countries across 220+ industries, and assessment results are tested on over 130,000 companies. EcoVadis conducts objective examinations and assessments of companies' sustainability through independent reviews and analyses, scoring the performance on a company's policies, actions and results, in four sustainability themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Nagase Viita received a Gold rating in 2022 and a Silver rating in 2023.

In this latest examination, the company increased its scores in the areas of environmental policy and implementation measures, labor and human rights policy, and sustainable procurement policy, actions, and results. In addition, Nagase Viita was also recognized for its "use of eco-friendly or bio-based input materials," the assessment results of which led to its "Platinum" rating this time around.

Nagase Viita is committed to the wider aim of contributing to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) to realize a sustainable society through its business activities. Encouraged by this Platinum rating, Nagase Viita will continue to promote measures to resolve social issues, improve its corporate value and continue to be sought after by its stakeholders.

Comments: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202403298779-O1-4j15545J.pdf 

About Nagase Viita Co., Ltd.:

Originally established in 1883, Nagase Viita Co., Ltd. (formerly Hayashibara Co., Ltd.) began its journey as a syrup manufacturer. Over the years, it has evolved into a pioneer in harnessing the potential of nature, specializing in products utilizing microorganisms and enzymes. Today, its portfolio spans a diverse array of functional materials, catering to industries ranging from food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals to industrial and agricultural sectors.

On April 1, 2024, the company was officially rebranded as Nagase Viita. The new name embodies the collaborative synergy among NAGASE Group entities, dedicated to delivering innovative products and value propositions on a global scale.

For further details, visit: https://group.nagase.com/viita/en/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagase-viita-receives-highest-platinum-rating-for-sustainability-from-ecovadis-302106516.html

