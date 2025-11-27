NAVIGATING A MULTIPOLAR WORLD: GLOBAL LEADERS GATHER IN PARIS

PARIS, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16–17, 2025, Paris will host the 9th Conference of Paris, organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). This premier event brings together top economic, financial, and political decision-makers to tackle today's most critical global challenges, including sustainable finance, artificial intelligence, industrial sovereignty, energy transition, and international cooperation.

STRENGTHENING AMBITION IN A CHANGING WORLD

The 9th edition of the Conference of Paris takes place in a context marked by unprecedented economic, technological, and geopolitical challenges.

Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD): "We are pleased to be hosting the Paris Conference at the OECD, bringing together governments, businesses and experts to exchange views and identify solutions to shared global challenges. This is part of our broader support for effective multilateral cooperation through data, evidence-based policy advice and inclusive dialogue, which remain essential to strengthen productivity, boost sustainable growth and build more resilient, inclusive economies."

This event, initiated by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), serves as a unique platform for dialogue between Europe and the Americas. It brings together key players shaping the global economy. In 2025, the Conference of Paris aims to reinforce its role as a catalyst for ideas and concrete solutions, with a focus on resilience, the energy transition, and industrial sovereignty.

DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS :

Over 70 distinguished speakers are expected, among them:

A UNIQUE PLATFORM FOR STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

Renowned for its exclusive and prestigious setting, the Conference of Paris offers a unique environment for direct exchanges among top executives. It will gather an elite group of CEOs and global decision-makers under the theme "Thriving in the unpredictable," providing an exceptional opportunity to connect with the world's most influential leaders and leading investors.

Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the IEFA, emphasizes:

"The Paris Conference is not a place to observe the future, but to build it. In the face of the unpredictable, analyzing is no longer enough, we must dare. Dare to innovate, dare to cooperate, dare to act together. Because it is today, and only today, that we can lay the foundations for a more resilient world."

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGE

The event will enjoy broad coverage from leading global media, featuring prominent journalists and anchors, including:

Francine Lacqua (Bloomberg TV), Charlotte Reed (CNBC), Lorraine Goumot (BFM Business), Anita Hawser (The Banker), and Arash Massoudi (Financial Times).

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Theme: Thriving in the unpredictable

Dates: Tuesday, December 16 – Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Location: OECD Conference Centre, 2 rue André Pascal, 75016 Paris

More information and registration: https://www.conferencedeparis.com

MEDIA ACCREDITATION :Confluence Paris – Régine Le BrunEmail: regine@confluenceparis.com | Phone: +33 6 14 67 03 16

Accreditation form: https://forms.zoho.com/iefa/form/MediaaccreditationCDP2025

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE OF PARIS

Launched in 2017 at the initiative of the IEFA, the Conference of Paris is the Forum's premier European event. It brings together leading figures from business, government, and civil society around a shared goal: to promote the exchange of ideas on major current challenges, foster international trade between Europe and the Americas, and encourage global relationships that drive positive change.

