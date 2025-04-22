New polling indicates global tipping point on business attitudes to renewable energy shift

LONDON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark global poll of business executives across 15 countries shows overwhelming support for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

The data indicates a global tipping point with 97% of mid-market and large company leaders backing a move away from coal and other fossil fuels, with nearly 78% supporting the shift to a renewables-based electricity system by 2035 or sooner.

As world leaders finalise their next round of national climate plans (NDCs), the message from business is unequivocal - renewable energy is the best path to economic growth, energy security, and long-term competitiveness.

The polling, conducted across key economies and emerging markets by Savanta and commissioned by E3G, Beyond Fossil Fuels and We Mean Business Coalition, underscores an accelerating corporate shift away from fossil fuels towards renewables. Powering up: Business perspectives on shifting to renewable electricity also serves as a warning - the majority of businesses suggest they will relocate if governments fail to act.

Business leaders were surveyed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, UK and US.

Key findings:

