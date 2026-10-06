New World Medical Receives MDR Certification for Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve, Ahmed ClearPath®, and KDB GLIDE®

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Medical is pleased to announce the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve (AGV), Ahmed ClearPath® (ACP), and KDB GLIDE® have received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification in the European Union. These products have been commercially available in Europe under the previous Medical Device Directive (MDD) framework, and MDR certification represents a successful transition to the European Union's updated regulatory requirements.

This important milestone reflects the company's ongoing commitment to advancing glaucoma care and expanding access to vision-preserving treatment options for surgeons and patients globally.

"We are proud to reach this important milestone for New World Medical," said Raymond Kong, Chief Commercial Officer. "MDR certification reflects the tremendous effort and collaboration across our organization and enables us to continue supporting glaucoma surgeons in Europe with innovative solutions for their patients."

Looking ahead, New World Medical is working toward adding additional products in its portfolio to the MDR certification with priority on the Ahmed ClearPath® ST (ACP ST), which is currently approved in over 20 countries globally and has become a trusted treatment option for surgeons managing refractory glaucoma.

"European surgeons have expressed growing interest in the ACP ST, a next-generation small-tube glaucoma drainage device designed to provide additional surgical flexibility," said Raymond Kong. The MDR certification of ACP represents an important step forward in New World Medical's European growth strategy and establishes a strong regulatory foundation for future expansion of the Ahmed ClearPath portfolio, including ACP ST. The company is actively working with its notified body to obtain MDR certification for ACP ST and bring this innovative technology to surgeons across Europe.

This achievement further strengthens New World Medical's global glaucoma portfolio and supports the company's mission to preserve and enhance vision and benefit humanity through innovative solutions for patients worldwide.

About New World Medical

New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, with a mission to benefit humanity. New World Medical pursues this purpose by developing and manufacturing innovative surgical devices that provide vision-preserving treatments for patients with glaucoma.

New World Medical's product portfolio includes its flagship devices: the market-leading glaucoma drainage device – the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve; the Ahmed ClearPath®; the KDB GLIDE®; the STREAMLINE® Surgical System; and the VIA360™ Surgical System.

To learn more about New World Medical, visit https://www.newworldmedical.com.

Media Contact:

Raymond Kong Chief Commercial Officer rkong@newworldmedical.com

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