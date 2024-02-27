Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ng-voice introduces it's Hyperscale ‍IMS Solution for Telecoms

27 febbraio 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ng-voice, a leading provider of voice and artificial intelligence solutions, announces its participation in Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC), the world's largest mobile industry event, taking place in Barcelona from February 26 to 28. At this year's show, ng-voice will showcase its latest innovative solutions how operators can radically bring down their production costs for voice, optimize their operations thanks to AI support and launch new innovative revenue-generating applications on top of the IMS.

 

 

ng-voice empower telecom operators to:

Introducing Hyperscale IMS:

Dr. David Bachmann, ng-voice's CEO, said, "ng-voice offers a cloud-native IMS solution that perfectly aligns with the needs of telecommunications operators of any size: a fully virtualized and containerized IMS that enables scalability, cost reduction, and is easy to use."

The pioneering solution is the industry's first 100% containerized and Kubernetes-based IMS for VoLTE/VoNR. It's revolutionary platform offers seamless scalability, infrastructure flexibility, and automated efficiency at an attractive price.

The Hiperscale IMS solution allows Future-proofed networks, prioritizes cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment while providing the full suite of IMS features. It's ideal for operators looking to future-proof their 4G/5G networks while prioritizing cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment.

The solution is architecture agnostic, works seamlessly on any infrastructure, from bare metal to public cloud.

Benefits for operators:

Advantages of a containerized IMS:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347688/ng_voice.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347689/ng_voice.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ng-voice-introduces-its-hyperscale-ims-solution-for-telecoms-302071511.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at this year's show spettacolo ng voice will showcase show
Vedi anche
News to go
Corteo Pisa, Procura ha aperto fascicolo
News to go
L'industria del turismo si prepara alla stagione estiva
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo
News to go
I trattori tornano a Bruxelles
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22
News to go
Torna il bonus psicologo
News to go
Transizione ecologica, entro 2050 in Ue serviranno 60 milioni di lavoratori 'green'
News to go
Scontri Pisa, Piantedosi: "Nessun cambiamento su ordine pubblico, valuteremo eccessi"
News to go
Bonus ristrutturazione 2024, come richiederlo
News to go
Sardegna domenica al voto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Se Putin non paga per quello che fa andrà avanti"
News to go
Bce, bilancio in rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza