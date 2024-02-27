ng-voice introduces it's Hyperscale ‍IMS Solution for Telecoms

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ng-voice, a leading provider of voice and artificial intelligence solutions, announces its participation in Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC), the world's largest mobile industry event, taking place in Barcelona from February 26 to 28. At this year's show, ng-voice will showcase its latest innovative solutions how operators can radically bring down their production costs for voice, optimize their operations thanks to AI support and launch new innovative revenue-generating applications on top of the IMS.

ng-voice empower telecom operators to:

Introducing Hyperscale IMS:

Dr. David Bachmann, ng-voice's CEO, said, "ng-voice offers a cloud-native IMS solution that perfectly aligns with the needs of telecommunications operators of any size: a fully virtualized and containerized IMS that enables scalability, cost reduction, and is easy to use."

The pioneering solution is the industry's first 100% containerized and Kubernetes-based IMS for VoLTE/VoNR. It's revolutionary platform offers seamless scalability, infrastructure flexibility, and automated efficiency at an attractive price.

The Hiperscale IMS solution allows Future-proofed networks, prioritizes cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment while providing the full suite of IMS features. It's ideal for operators looking to future-proof their 4G/5G networks while prioritizing cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment.

The solution is architecture agnostic, works seamlessly on any infrastructure, from bare metal to public cloud.

Benefits for operators:

Advantages of a containerized IMS:

