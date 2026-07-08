NNS acquires shares in OCI

This is a press release by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS" or the "Offeror"). This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraph 4 of the Netherlands Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the voluntary public offer (the "Offer") by NNS for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in OCI. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release of 24th June 2026 by NNS regarding the public announcement of the Offer. Pursuant to the provision of Section 5, paragraph 4 of the Decree, NNS hereby announces that it has conducted transactions in the shares of OCI (the "Shares").

NNS confirms that it is willing to provide liquidity on OCI shares to those shareholders who wish to sell, without in any way disrupting the market for the OCI shares and in no case exceeding the EUR 4.10 offer price.

Date Transaction type Total number of Shares Average purchase price (EUR) 08-July-2026 Purchase 9,357,547 4.0827

The highest price paid per Share in the transactions conducted today was EUR 4.088 per Share.

In aggregate, NNS acquired 9,357,547 shares today, representing approximately 4.43 % of the issued share capital of OCI.

Following settlement of the above transactions, NNS will hold a total of 115,591,906 shares, representing approximately 54.69% of the issued share capital of OCI.

Other

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, NNS and its affiliates may from time to time after the date hereof, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase, Shares, that are the subject of the Offer. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in the Netherlands, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release to inform shareholders of such information, which will be made available on the website of NNS. In addition, NNS and its affiliates (including their financial advisors) may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of OCI, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

About NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited

NNS, part of the privately owned NNS Group founded in 2008 by Nassef Sawiris, is a private limited company incorporated under the laws of Cyprus, with its registered office in Limassol, Cyprus. NNS manages and invests the family's capital through a diversified multi-asset platform spanning public and private equities, credit, and real estate, while also partnering with external investors in joint ventures. NNS is OCI's largest shareholder.

All press releases and other documents related to the Offer are published on NNS' website (https://www.nnsholding.com/).

General restrictions

The information in this press release is not intended to be complete. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire the securities of OCI in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this press release should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, NNS disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither NNS nor any of its advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions. Any shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar words. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although NNS believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) risks relating to the completion of the Offer and the transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; (ii) risks relating to the receipt of regulatory approvals without unexpected delays or conditions and the possibility of regulatory action; (iii) risks relating to significant costs related to the transaction; (iv) the expected financial and operating performance and future opportunities following the completion of the transaction; (v) disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (vi) risks relating to potential litigation that arises as a result of the transaction; and (vii) risks and uncertainties discussed in NNS's press releases and public filings.

Neither NNS nor any of its advisors accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition. NNS expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law.

Media Contact: Bjorn SchuurmansEmail: enquiries@nns.com.cy

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