BERWYN, Pa., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., will be presenting recently published patient data and patient experience study for LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for dry eye symptoms, during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, CA from April 25-28.

The April issue of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Today(CRST) features the "Improved Visual Outcomes With LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel-Assisted Ocular Surface Optimization" case study by Neel Desai, MD and Subhashini Chandrasekaran, MD which illustrates how lacrimal occlusion using LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel for dry eye, can markedly improve visual acuity and optical quality in a patient with fluctuating vision after cataract surgery.

The May issue of CRST will contain results from a Patient Experience survey conducted with first time and repeat LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel patients of MDs and ODs, where 98.11% of respondents answered "yes" when asked if they will come back in the future for another dose of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel.

Chief Commercial Officer of Eye Care U.S., Jai Parekh, MD, MBA said, "One year after launching at ASCRS 2024, we have case studies and patient experience data from MDs and ODs showing how LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, our interventional dry eye treatment, is changing practice and changing lives. Being able to share proven results with this year's attendees, who are focused on delivering the latest innovations to their patients, is very exciting."

"I'm delighted to be one of the MDs sharing my experience and patient outcomes with LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel and practice benefits of becoming a 'Lacrifiller' with attendees," said Priya Mathews, MD, Center for Sight.

Attendees can visit the Nordic Pharma booth #717 at ASCRS where you will have the opportunity to recognize the heroic efforts of firefighters during the recent California wildfires. Nordic Pharma, Inc. is providing a QR code at their booth to make donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, a portion of which Nordic Pharma, Inc. will match to increase the impact. https://supportlafd.kindful.com/?campaign=1358405

About Nordic Group B.V. Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc. Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

