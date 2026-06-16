circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

NUVIEW Selected by ESA in Next Phase of Lunar LiDAR Mission

16 giugno 2026 | 10.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leonardo DiCaprio, investor, continues to support responsible lunar exploration enabled byspace-based LiDAR

CTA

BERLIN, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIEW GmbH today announced that its Moonraker mission has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) for a Phase A study under ESA's Small Missions for Exploration – Destination the Moon program. NUVIEW serves as prime contractor and leads an international consortium advancing space-based LiDAR for lunar terrain mapping.

Moonraker will deploy a LiDAR-equipped spacecraft into lunar orbit to generate high-resolution, three-dimensional elevation data of the Moon's polar regions and other priority areas. The resulting terrain models will support landing site identification, hazard assessment, and surface planning for future robotic and human missions.

"Moonraker is a direct extension of our commercial LiDAR architecture into lunar orbit," said Katie Graumann, CEO of NUVIEW Germany. "By adapting the systems we are deploying for Earth observation, we can provide reliable, mission-critical terrain data that helps reduce risk for future lunar landings and surface operations."

The mission will focus on the lunar South Pole and other select areas of interest, including permanently shadowed regions, where accurate terrain data is critical for evaluating potential landing sites and supporting future exploration and resource utilization activities. LiDAR data collected by Moonraker will be downlinked directly to Earth and processed into three-dimensional Digital Elevation Models to support mission planning and analysis.

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, investor in NUVIEW, emphasized the broader importance of accurate terrain intelligence for responsible exploration:

"Understanding the Moon through high resolution 3D mapping allows us to make smarter, safer decisions. Technologies like NUVIEW's space-based LiDAR strengthen exploration while reinforcing the importance of Earth observation and environmental intelligence as humanity expands beyond our planet."

Moonraker contributes to ESA's broader lunar exploration objectives, supporting European leadership in the development of long-term lunar surface architecture.

About NUVIEWNUVIEW is developing the world's first commercial space-based LiDAR satellite constellation to provide persistent, global 3D elevation data from orbit. As the first mover in space-based LiDAR, NUVIEW combines cutting-edge satellite, sensor, and software technology to deliver high-resolution, high-density data with applications across climate, infrastructure, agriculture, national mapping, intelligence, and defense. Follow us on LinkedIn and X, and learn more at nuview.space.

Media Contactmedia@nuview.space

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuview-selected-by-esa-in-next-phase-of-lunar-lidar-mission-302799621.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN82949 en US Meccanica ICT AltroAltro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Manuel Agnelli: "Mi sono infortunato, gli Afterhours non saranno a Firenze sabato" - Video
News to go
Caritas: "Mai assistite così tante famiglie"
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo fase di caldo intenso: le previsioni
G7, Macron accoglie Meloni a Evian: il saluto social sulle note di 'Felicità' - Video
Achille Lauro omaggia vittime di Crans-Montana a San Siro - Video
"Senza Maschera. L'ascesa social di Giorgia Meloni", presentazione del libro di Tommaso Longobardi - Video
Donzelli (Fdi): "Vannacci? Chi vota contro Meloni non è un alleato" - Video
News to go
Posti di lavoro e tagli 'causa' IA, quali sono i profili più a rischio
Kiev, Zelensky tra le macerie del monastero colpito: "Attacco deliberato di droni russi"
Maturità, dagli esperti arriva il toto-tema - Video
News to go
Limite popolazione a 10 milioni, Svizzera respinge referendum
Mondiali 2026, il medico-fisiatra: "Non solo traumi al ginocchio, ecco gli infortuni più frequenti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza