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ODYSS Launches Global Co-Creator Program, Defining the Future of AI-Powered Dietary Management

26 maggio 2026 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODYSS, a pioneer in AI-driven dietary management, announced today that it had launched its Co-Creator Program for early users of its flagship product, N1, on May 25. This milestone marks the transition of the world's first AI Dietary Wearable from experimental prototypes to real-world use, bringing effortless, automated dietary management to everyday life.

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From Manual Tracking to Effortless Insight

Dietary management has long been weighed down by the burden of manual logging. Traditional methods demand discipline and often lead to high dropout rates. ODYSS removes this friction. By combining multimodal sensing, long-term dietary memory, and personalized nutrition intelligence, N1 continuously understands and analyzes what you eat, seamlessly translating every meal into actionable insights—without disrupting daily routines.

"We believe technology reaches its highest form when it fades naturally into everyday life," said ODYSS's founder, "That idea is redefining dietary management as something seamless, intelligent, and lasting."

Innovation and Original Thinking as a Foundation

Innovation and original thinking are at the core of ODYSS. This philosophy comes to life in the N1 ecosystem, which combines hardware, AI intelligence, secure user data loops, and subscription services to create a fully integrated digital health experience: real-time sensing (Sense), personalized interpretation (Understand), adaptive guidance (Guide), and measurable improvement (Improve). This system-level approach reinforces trust, demonstrating that ODYSS is not a timing-based innovator but a deeply original, long-term player.

Co-Creator Program: Shaping the Future of Nutrition

Through its Co-Creator Program, ODYSS invites early adopters, health enthusiasts, and tech innovators worldwide to participate in refining N1. Participants will provide real-world feedback, helping transform the vision of automated, continuous, and lifelong dietary management into a daily reality—laying the foundation for the next decade of personalized nutrition.

About ODYSS

As the first brand to bring AI-powered dietary wearables to market, ODYSS is committed to applying cutting-edge AI to make dietary health effortless and accessible. By transforming the cognitive burden of meal tracking into actionable insights, ODYSS helps individuals make smarter dietary choices and achieve sustainable health outcomes.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odyss-launches-global-co-creator-program-defining-the-future-of-ai-powered-dietary-management-302781768.html

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