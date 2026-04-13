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One Heung Kong Teams Up with Guangdong Fashion Week to Create a Global Fashion and Art Landmark

13 aprile 2026 | 11.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, the media briefing for the 2026 37th Guangdong Fashion Week Spring Session was held successfully at the One Heung Kong Art Exhibition Hall. Themed "Saluting to Dreams", this year's fashion week will run from April 17 to 24 at One Heung Kong, located in Wanbo CBD, China. More than 60 themed events will be held across one main venue and eight sub-venues.

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During the briefing, Guangdong Fashion Week and One Heung Kong entered into an extensive strategic partnership, with One Heung Kong officially named the permanent exhibition and performance base for the fashion week. It will serve as a high-end, international platform for display and exchange. By regularly hosting brand launches, art salons, and other events, the two parties aim to turn fashion from a "one-week spectacle" into a "year-round attraction", jointly setting a global landmark for Chinese fashion's international expansion.

As a core province in China's garment industry, Guangdong is competing globally with its full-chain advantages. This year's fashion week closely aligns with the goals of expanding markets and boosting sales. Through original design empowerment, a "see-now-buy-now" model, and online-offline integration, it showcases Chinese fashion's leap from "Made in China" to "Created and Led by China". A standout highlight will be original showcases such as One Heung Kong's Monet Garden fashion show.

The fashion week's permanent settlement in Panyu has infused a fashionable vibe into Wanbo CBD, helping the Changlong Wanbo business district move toward becoming a national-level commercial hub. As the value engine of Wanbo CBD, One Heung Kong integrates art, technology, and cultural resources to build a convergent ecosystem, serving as a practical testbed for China's creative leadership. Meanwhile, Panyu District is leveraging the fashion week to amplify its "chain leader effect", connecting fashion-related industries to form a 100 billion-yuan cluster. It aims to achieve a total output value of over 100 billion yuan in the fashion industry by 2028, driving the region's transformation from a major garment manufacturing district to a fashion industry hub.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954667/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-heung-kong-teams-up-with-guangdong-fashion-week-to-create-a-global-fashion-and-art-landmark-302740335.html

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