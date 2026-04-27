PETRONAS Lubricants International Launches Flagship PETRONAS Pro Series to Elevate Global Industrial Performance

New streamlined flagship range simplifies product selection for businesses without altering trusted, high-performance formulas

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 April 2026 - PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) announced the launch of the PETRONAS Pro Series, its new flagship range of industrial lubricants, during a trade engagement session in Kuala Lumpur. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing industrial efficiency and supporting the professionals who keep the world's essential industries moving.

The new PETRONAS Pro Series now offers a comprehensive set of application-based solutions organised into application categories, with the first four unveiled as part of this initial launch. The PETRONAS Pro Series is designed to empower customers to select the right fluid with total confidence, ensuring maximum uptime and equipment longevity through the following products:

PETRONAS ProKomp (Compressors): High-stability oils engineered to maintain peak performance and thermal resistance in industrial air compressors PETRONAS ProGris (Greases): Heavy-duty greases designed to withstand extreme pressures and temperatures in the most demanding environments PETRONAS ProGear (Transmission Lubricants): Advanced lubricants providing superior protection and smooth power transfer for industrial gearboxes PETRONAS ProHyd (Hydraulic Fluids): Premium fluids optimised for high-pressure hydraulic systems to reduce wear and maintain precision

"With the PETRONAS Pro Series, we reaffirm our commitment to the professionals who power industries, and to an industrial future that is more efficient, more reliable, and more sustainable," said Udaya Kumar, Group Industrial Managing Director of PETRONAS Lubricants International, at the launch. He added, "By streamlining our offerings, we are making it easier for our partners to access the world-class technology they trust, allowing them to focus on driving their operations forward."

The PETRONAS Pro Series strengthens PLI's broader lubricants portfolio, which serves mobility, industry, and future energy systems through its core brands: PETRONAS Syntium, PETRONAS Sprinta, PETRONAS Urania, PETRONAS Iona, PETRONAS Arbor, PETRONAS Tutela, and now PETRONAS Pro.

Every product within the range is powered by PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions™, a proprietary technology platform developed through decades of global R&D and motorsports expertise. This ensures that the same innovation driving performance on the world's toughest racetracks is adapted to meet the rigorous demands of real-world industrial applications.

As part of its phased global rollout, the PETRONAS Pro Series is now available in India and Brazil, enabling business partners to begin introducing the enhanced range to their customers.

PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia's dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS' partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com.

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